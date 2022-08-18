Although water levels in streams and lakes have dropped during the recent hot, and mostly dry, weather, fishing opportunities still abound in Northeastern Oregon.
Rainbow trout, stocked by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, are available in many places, and warmwater species, such as bass and catfish, are being caught in Brownlee Reservoir among other locations.
Balm Creek Reservoir
Reservoir was stocked with fingerling trout earlier this year. As they grow, they will become available for anglers.
Phillips Reservoir
It was stocked with rainbow trout throughout the spring, and some anglers had success catching trout on flies. The reservoir only reached about one-quarter full before beginning to drain again, and it is currently at 7% of capacity. At these levels it may be hard to launch a boat. Remember that tiger musky and bull trout must be released unharmed.
Pilcher Creek Reservoir
Reservoir still has a decent amount of water. It has been stocked with fingerling trout that will be available to anglers as they continue to grow.
Thief Valley Reservoir
It was stocked throughout the spring, but has dropped to about 33% of capacity. Fishing will likely be difficult at lower reservoir levels.
Wolf Creek Reservoir
Reservoir has been stocked with rainbow trout and still has a decent amount of water.
Grande Ronde River
Flows are approaching base levels. Anglers have had success fishing for trout between the Wallowa River and Troy with some nice fish being caught. Bass fishing may be good on the lower Grande Ronde River downstream to the state boundary. Anglers are reminded that bull trout and chinook salmon may be encountered in the river and must be released unharmed.
Wallowa County ponds
Several ponds have been stocked this year with rainbow trout including some larger fish over 16 inches. Casting spinners or flies can be effective for catching fish at Marr Pond. Using bait can also be a productive method for fishing for trout at the local ponds. Kinney Lake is low and will probably remain so throughout the rest of the summer and into fall.
Anthony Lake
Fishing might be a bit slower than previous years due to a partially unsuccessful stocking effort in mid July. Fish are still being caught, however, and appear to be in decent condition. ODFW is aware of the dieoff that occurred in mid to late July and is investigating the cause.
Brownlee Reservoir
Crappie fishing has been slow, but some fish are being caught especially at night. Bass anglers continue to be successful. Perch fishing is slow but look for schools of perch this time of year. Fishing for catfish has been good on the reservoir. Many catfish are in shallow water and can be caught with bait suspended under a bobber. Reservoir is about 23 feet below full.
Snake River below Hells Canyon Reservoir
Bass fishing can be great during the summer. Bass will readily take small jigs fished near the bottom, and they also can be caught on flies. Sturgeon fishing has been good in this summer with fish being caught throughout the river downstream of Hells Canyon Dam. Anglers are reminded that they must use barbless hooks to fish for sturgeon, and sturgeon may not be retained in the Snake River. All sturgeon must be released unharmed and cannot be removed from the water.
Fishing for fall chinook salmon opened Aug. 18. Barbless hooks are required when fishing for fall chinook on the Snake River. Few fall chinook have passed over Lower Granite Dam. Fishing should improve later into mid-September. See Snake River zone regulations for more information about fishing for fall Chinook salmon in the Snake River.
Steelhead fishing has closed on the Snake River and will re-open Sept. 1, 2022.
