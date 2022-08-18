Marr Pond

Casting spinners or flies can be effective methods for catching fish at Marr Pond.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, File

Although water levels in streams and lakes have dropped during the recent hot, and mostly dry, weather, fishing opportunities still abound in Northeastern Oregon.

Rainbow trout, stocked by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, are available in many places, and warmwater species, such as bass and catfish, are being caught in Brownlee Reservoir among other locations.

