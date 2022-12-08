20220206_114154.jpg
Pilcher Creek Reservoir is on Tucker Flat Road about 10 miles west of North Powder. The reservoir, seen here on Feb. 6, 2022, is a popular ice-fishing destination.

Ice fishing safety

With several water bodies beginning to ice over, anglers need to be cautious during first-ice conditions. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends anglers take the following precautions: use the “buddy system,” wear a PFD in case of thin ice, carry a throw-rope, and use a heavy metal staff to check for thin ice. Popular ice fishing locations in the region include Phillips, Thief Valley, Pilcher Creek, Wolf Creek and Malheur reservoirs, and multiple ponds, including Haines, Highway 203, North Powder and several in Wallowa County.

