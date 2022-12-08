With several water bodies beginning to ice over, anglers need to be cautious during first-ice conditions. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends anglers take the following precautions: use the “buddy system,” wear a PFD in case of thin ice, carry a throw-rope, and use a heavy metal staff to check for thin ice. Popular ice fishing locations in the region include Phillips, Thief Valley, Pilcher Creek, Wolf Creek and Malheur reservoirs, and multiple ponds, including Haines, Highway 203, North Powder and several in Wallowa County.
Grande Ronde River
Anglers have been catching steelhead. Anglers can try using flies or casting jigs under bobbers. Trout and whitefish can also be caught throughout the winter when weather conditions allow. Fishing for coho salmon ended on Nov. 30. However, coho are still present in the watershed. Please do not target or harass coho salmon as they complete their spawning run for the year. Anglers are reminded that wild steelhead, chinook salmon, and bull trout cannot be harvested and must be released.
Imnaha River
Steelhead fishing may be good throughout the winter when the weather warms, and the lower river near Cow Creek will probably be the best area for fishing until steelhead start moving upriver later in the spring. Fishing for trout and whitefish may also be good at times during the winter. Anglers should remember that wild steelhead, chinook salmon, and bull trout may be encountered in the Imnaha River. They cannot be harvested and must be released.
Wallowa County ponds
Several local ponds have been stocked this year with rainbow trout including some larger fish over 16 inches. Casting spinners or flies can be effective for catching fish at Marr Pond. Using bait can also be a productive method for fishing for trout at the local Wallowa County ponds. With the colder weather, ice has formed on many local ponds limiting access for bank anglers. Early season ice can be thin, and anglers should use extreme caution around thin ice. Kinney Lake currently has about 4.5 inches of ice on it, and ice fishing has been good. Effective methods of catching fish through the ice include jigs and bait fished 3 to 6 feet below the ice.
Wallowa Lake
The lake was stocked with rainbow trout throughout the year. Some of these fish should continue to be available throughout the winter. Anglers may find good success fishing for trout near the mouth of the Wallowa River on the south end of the lake.
Wallowa River
Trout fishing can be good with some fish longer than 14 inches available. Mountain whitefish can also provide some fun fishing opportunities. Drifting flies or casting spinners are effective ways to catch trout in this river. A few tagged steelhead have been detected moving into the Wallowa River, and more should move in throughout the winter and into spring. Coho salmon have moved into the Wallowa River watershed to spawn. Please be careful not to disturb spawning salmon. There is no season for coho salmon in the Wallowa River, and anglers cannot fish for them there. Anglers are reminded that wild steelhead, chinook salmon, coho salmon, and bull trout cannot be harvested and must be released.
Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam
Sturgeon fishing can be good in the Snake River downstream of Hells Canyon Dam. Anglers are reminded that they must use barbless hooks to fish for sturgeon, and sturgeon may not be retained in the Snake River. All sturgeon must be released unharmed and cannot be removed from the water. In addition to sturgeon, steelhead have been caught throughout Hells Canyon. Trout fishing has been good in the Snake River, and some fish have been a nice size. Fishing for chinook salmon closed on Oct. 31. Any chinook caught while fishing for other species must be released.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.