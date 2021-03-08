YANKTON, S.D. — Eastern Oregon University track and field came away from last week’s Indoor National Championships with five All-American honors to finish the 2020-21 indoor season.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics meet in Yankton, South Dakota, began Wednesday, March 3, and wrapped up Saturday, March 6. Going into Friday, the Mountaineers had the chance to pick up two or three All-American awards, according to a report from EOU athletics, and were guaranteed one.
Darrian Walker’s and Michelle Herbes’ fourth-place finishes sparked the EOU men’s and women’s track and field teams. The two were among five EOU athletes who earned All-American honors with top-eight finishes. Herbes placed fourth in the women’s 1,000-meter run, and Walker took fourth in the men’s pole vault.
Herbes, a junior from Union, clocked 2:56.93 and was closing rapidly on the leaders at the finish. EOU head track coach Ben Welch said he believes Herbes could have placed even higher if the race had been a bit longer.
“She just ran out of room,” Welch said.
This was the second straight year Herbes won All-American honors. She placed eighth in the 1,000 meter at the 2020 NAIA indoor meet. Teammate Jasmine Devers came within one place of advancing to this year’s finals in the 200 meters with a time of 25.47 seconds, the ninth best at the meet.
In the men’s competition Walker, a sophomore, placed fourth in the pole vault with a mark of 16 feet, 3/4 inches. It was a personal best for Walker and marked the first time he cleared 16 feet.
Three other EOU men also won All-American honors — Hunter Nichols, Allexander Kosel and T.J. Davis.
Nichols placed fifth in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:32.51; Kosel was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 6 and 1/4 inches; and Davis was seventh in the heptathlon with 4,746 points.
Kosel also competed in the triple jump, placing ninth with a mark of 46 feet, 6 inches. Welch said Kosel was the only person at nationals in the men’s competition to make the finals in both the long jump and the triple jump.
Other EOU men turned in solid performances.
Sam Roddewig placed 11th in the heptathlon with 4,669 points, and Cody Milmine placed ninth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.87 seconds. Milmine came within a hundredth of a second of qualifying for the finals in the dash.
“It takes a tenth of a second to blink an eye. Cody came inches from competing in the finals,” Welch said.
Welch noted many of EOU’s athletics placed much higher than they were ranked coming into the meet. They included Herbes who was ranked 13th in the women’s 1,000, Nichols who was ranked 15th in the men’s 1,000, and Davis who was ranked 14th in the men’s heptathlon.
“We competed very well,” Welch said.
Eastern athletes performed well despite the fact the indoor meet was on a flat 200-meter track. Welch said most of EOU’s athletes never competed on that kind of track before, unlike many of the athletes from the Midwest, where flat indoor 200-meter tracks are more common. Welch said some of his runners had trouble adjusting to the tight turns of the track because they were unfamiliar with the ovals.
The EOU men finished tied for 24th place in a field with at least 61 teams, with 12 points.
The EOU women finished 36th in a field with at least 66 teams, with five points.
