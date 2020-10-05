201006_lgo_news_briefflu
LA GRANDE — Free flu shots for eligible veterans will be provided at the La Grande VA Clinic, 202 12th Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Wednesday, Oct. 14. The shots will be provided each day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The shots will be provided in the parking lot of the La Grande VA Clinic and veterans will not have to leave their vehicle. Veterans will be required to wear a mask. No vented masks will be allowed..
If a Veteran cannot make these clinics, they can still get their shot in their community either at a VA in-network pharmacy or urgent care facility by going to this link: https://www.va.gov/find-locations (enter your zip code and select “community pharmacies” or “urgent care” under “Facility Type”). Veterans can also call or message their primary care team to schedule an appointment for a flu shot.
