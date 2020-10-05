201006_lgo_news_briefflu

LA GRANDE — Free flu shots for eligible veterans will be provided at the La Grande VA Clinic, 202 12th Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Wednesday, Oct. 14. The shots will be provided each day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The shots will be provided in the parking lot of the La Grande VA Clinic and veterans will not have to leave their vehicle. Veterans will be required to wear a mask. No vented masks will be allowed..

If a Veteran cannot make these clinics, they can still get their shot in their community either at a VA in-network pharmacy or urgent care facility by going to this link: https://www.va.gov/find-locations (enter your zip code and select “community pharmacies” or “urgent care” under “Facility Type”).  Veterans can also call or message their primary care team to schedule an appointment for a flu shot.

General assignment reporter

Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.

