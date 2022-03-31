In the Observer/Herald Section B on Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022, Jayson Jacoby of the Baker City Herald wrote an appreciated article on “The Story of the Stumps” in Baker County which brought back memories to a local resident of such a place in Union County.
It was called “Stump Patch” and I’m the local resident.
The Stump Patch was located somewhere out west of La Grande along the highway, possibly near Perry because at one time there was a sawmill there. I would imagine that the nearby grove of huge evergreen trees would have been harvested because of their proximity to the mill along the Grande Ronde River and the railroad tracks.
There were huge high stumps left from the felling of selected trees which, with the shading of the high tree limbs providing an umbrella covering, the area was a wonderful place in which to hold picnics, for it was cool on a hot summer’s day with parking close by along the highway.
I was a small child when I remember the Stump Patch. By the time I was grown, I’m sure the patch had been cleared away for the many changes brought about with the new highway that was constantly being rerouted through the canyon.
There was the place where people stopped to see the dancing bear, captured and on the end of a chain. The swimming pool of cold river water, the picnic grounds, the cabins for rent near the yellow and blue Richfield statue with the lion lying at the foot of the advertising sign. There were other things, too, like the weigh station and such, but this is about the Stump Patch.
My relative families were many and close-knit. They loved being together and sharing time camping, fishing, picnicking together.
One time we had gone to the Stump Patch and enjoyed the coolness as the trees swayed gently above us and the elders visited while the children played among the stumps that were about as tall as ourselves. I was probably about eight or 10 years of age and enjoyed running around between the high stumps or climbing on them along with my cousins.
This one time that stays so vividly in my mind is the one hot summer’s day that the elder folks decided to picnic at the Stump Patch. We all piled into cars with picnic lunch offerings and headed out to the Patch. Once there, the salads and breads were spread out for all to fill their plates and for the children to find a place, on or near a stump, to put their plate when the fried chicken fresh and hot from the family frying pans was passed around. I can’t recall whether or not there were wooden picnic tables with attached board slabs for seats for the elders but there may have been.
Anyway, the fragrance of the chicken wafted through the forest to everyone’s breathing deeply and anticipating its dispersal.
It came, but not the way we had expected.
Along with the chicken came swarms of yellowjackets just as intent on having chicken dinner as were we.
You can see the picture in your mind with the streams of folks running out of the Stump Patch with their plate of chicken, salads, and breads held high to escape to their cars for protection from the stinging insects.
I don’t recall where we gathered in the home of one or another to finish the meal but neither do I remember another picnic in the grove where the stumps were still young enough to weep pitch.
The remembrance of the Stump Patch is still clear and vivid with a special heartfelt link to the past for the beauty and almost ethereal feeling while within the arms of its shade and coolness away from the heat of the day, beyond that of the failed chicken dinner.
I have thought of the forest and its stumps so many times along with wishing I could remember exactly where everything had been located along the changing highway so close to my hometown, the loss of more history such a few years ago.
