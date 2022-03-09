The Umatilla National Forest is looking for volunteers to spend the summer as campground hosts at the Jubilee Lake, Woodward, Olive Lake, North Fork John Day and Bull Prairie Lake campgrounds.
A campground host greets campers and day-use visitors and answers questions about the surrounding area. Hosts also clean and maintain restrooms, restock supplies, occasionally clean up after campers, and carry out minor maintenance as needed.
Individuals or couples can apply to be hosts. Retirees often apply to the campground host program. Hosts need to be friendly, flexible and responsible. Host applicants may be subject to a criminal background check.
Those who apply will need to supply their own trailer, camper, or motor home. Campground hosts will be provided a campsite, usually near the main entrance to the campground. Though the host program is a volunteer program, a food allowance and propane is offered, and personal vehicle mileage associated with hosting duties is reimbursed.
Campgrounds seeking hosts for the summer of 2022:
Jubilee Lake
The campground is 12 miles northeast of Tollgate and is the largest developed campground on the Umatilla National Forest, with 53 campsites, four picnic areas and a 2.8-mile accessible hiking trail around the 92-acre lake. This campground is very popular for overnight camping as well as day-use activities. Campground hosts are typically onsite from early July through mid-September. For more information, call Kiyoshi Fujishin at the Walla Walla Ranger District, 509-522-6277 or Kiyoshi.fujishin@usda.gov.
Woodward
The campground is beside Highway 204 at Tollgate and offers 14 tent/trailer sites, four picnic areas, four accessible toilet facilities, and views of Langdon Lake (however, Langdon Lake is a private lake and access to the lake is not allowed). Hosts are typically onsite from early July through the end of September. The hosts at this campground are also responsible for taking care of Target Meadows and Woodland campgrounds, which are both nearby. For more information, call Kiyoshi Fujishin at the Walla Walla Ranger District, 509-522-6277 or Kiyoshi.fujishin@usda.gov.
Olive Lake
This campground is 12 miles southwest of Granite and sits on the shore of a 90-acre high mountain lake. This campground is typically hosted from early June through Labor Day. The campground features 28 campsites and seven accessible toilet facilities. Other features include a 2-mile accessible hiking trail around the lake with nearby access to wilderness and scenic area trails, a boat ramp and two docks. If you are interested, contact Roy Vega at john.vega@usda.gov.
North Fork John Day
This campground is eight miles north of Granite near the intersection of the Blue Mountains and Elkhorn national scenic byways, and close to the North Fork John Day River. The campground offers five tent sites, and 15 tent/trailer sites, as well as horse-handling facilities and a trailhead for the trail into the North Fork John Day Wilderness. This campground is typically hosted from Memorial Day through mid-October, though a shorter duration is negotiable. If you are interested, contact Roy Vega at john.vega@usda.gov.
Bull Prairie Lake
This campground is 36 miles south of Heppner and offers 30 tent/trailer sites, 12 picnic areas, a 28-acre lake with four floating fishing docks and a 1.5-mile paved accessible trail. This campground is typically hosted from Memorial Day through mid-October, though a shorter duration is negotiable. If you are interested, contact Roy Vega at john.vega@usda.gov.
