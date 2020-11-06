201110_lgo_news_veteran
Mike Benge did not know his life was in immediate danger but his friends did.
Benge, then a civilian in the South Vietnam city of Ban Me Thuot, was doing what he does best in early February of 1968 — reaching out to those in need of assistance. The North Vietnamese’s historic and devastating Tet Offensive was underway. Benge was trying to help everyone he could to evacuate before the next attack occurred.
Benge, who was from Morrow County in Northeast Oregon, was preparing to go up a hill to lend a hand to friends when he noticed they were waving.
At first Benge thought the waves were only a greeting but then he detected desperation.
“They were telling me that the North Vietnamese were after me,’’ Benge said.
By the time he realized this it was too late. For up out of a ditch emerged North Vietnamese soldiers.
“There were 13 of them, armed with AK-47s and SKS assault rifles and rocket -propelled grenade launcher the muzzle of which at that moment was pointed at me, looked as big as a bushel basket,’’ Benge said.
Benge did not know it then but five years of imprisonment in Hanoi awaited him.
The course of his life had changed dramatically from a short time earlier when Benge was watching the start of the Vietnamese Lunar Year, also known as Tet, a major holiday.
South Vietnam and North Vietnam were at war but many in South Vietnam felt safe because a cease fire had been agreed to by both sides for the Tet holiday. Benge knew better though because the anti communist Montagnards of Vietnam’s highlands had reported to him they had seen a very large North Vietnamese force on the Cambodian border poised to make an attack on Ban Me Thuot.
Benge and his friend Gerry Hickey were disappointed with the response they received after telling military officials of the report.
“They brushed aside the intelligence, questioning whether the Montagnards could be believed,’’ Benge said.
The response of the two men was one of incredulity.
“Hickey and I replied that we ‘damn well believed it.,’’ said Benge, who had earlier served in the U.S. Armed Forces but was then working as a civilian for the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Moments after the Tet holiday celebration started Benge and Hickey heard the usual crescendo of firecrackers, but above the din they also heard a huge explosion at the south end of town followed by a shockwave.
“Off to our left appeared a stream of green tracers, but these were not shot at the moon; rather they were arching toward the nearby 155th Assault Helicopter Company’s guard towers,’’ Benge said.
Others also began noticing that something was horribly wrong.
“Oh my gosh! It’s the real thing,’’ Benge heard someone shout.
The Tet Offensive, a major escalation of the Vietnam War and one of its largest military campaigns was starting. Benge, noting that the South Vietnamese's military was so fooled by the false cease fire that they had given passes to half its soldiers so they could go home for the Tet holiday, still can not believe how it was tricked.
“They fell for a Machiavellian ruse,’’ said Benge, who had earlier served as a member of the U.S. Marines for 31/2 years, but not in Vietnam.
Benge worked furiously after the start of the Tet Offensive to get at least 12 USAID staff to safety.
Then the North Vietnamese caught him shortly after he noticed his waving friends.
Benge was tied up and led like a dog on a leash. Two days later he arrived at Buon Ea Ana, nine miles southwest of Ban Me Thuot. He was led to a bamboo platform where 15 teenage Montagnards were kneeling with their hands wired behind their back and their heads down. The teenagers were the defendants in a kangaroo court trial in which they were found guilty of betraying the communist revolution. The judge then killed each of the young men by shooting them in the base of their skull.
“I wondered if the NVA (North Vietnamese Army) had orchestrated it at that time to impress me; and impressed I was by how cruel, inhumane and without conscience the Vietnamese Communists were. My fate was now in the hands of numerous, senseless barbarians,’’ Benge said.
Barbarians who would treat Benge with unspeakable cruelty. On a number of occasions he was sure that he would be killed. For example, once early in the days of his captivity one of his captors accused him of lying. The man then jerked his hand, jamming the pistol into Benge’s temple.
“I thought I had bought the farm. Everything went as if I was in a cloud, and it took me a few seconds to realize I wasn’t dead and regain my composure,’’ said Benge, who grew up on a ranch between Heppner and Ione and today lives in Falls Church, Virginia.
The North Vietnamese were constantly asking Benge for information. He eventually determined that his best chance of survival was to provide small amounts of information that was basically meaningless.
“The North Vietnamese were not that interested in information, it (the threats) were mostly a power trip. If you confessed to something, you could make do, but if you resisted too long or too hard you would be badly tortured, or just killed,’’ Benge said.
In the first months after being captured Benge was placed in a small pole cage with a grass roof where his legs and arms were tied in stocks. He would be taken out of the stocks once a day to eat and use a latrine.
“This became an everyday routine,’’ Benge said.
He was at a large camp which held about 50 Vietnamese and Montagnard prisoners. Benge was later joined by two American missionaries, Betty Olsen, a nurse from a hospital where people were treated for leprosy, and Hank Blood, a Wycliffe Bible translator. Benge, Olsen and Blood were kept together and moved to different locations once a month. In July of 1968 they were moved to a mountain camp.
“All three were chained to a tree with little cover during a cold two-day rainstorm while our keepers stayed in a nearby cave,’’ Benge said.
A North Vietnamese nurse came and diagnosed Blood with pneumonia. Unfortunately he was refused treatment by medics at the site who said their medicine was needed for their soldiers. Blood soon died.
Benge also said Olsen’s health was deteriorating.
“She told our guards that unless she had some nutritious food she would die,’’ Benge said.
The guards initially refused Olsen’s request and threatened to kill her if she continued to ask for more food. Then they appeared to back down and showed empathy by providing a large meal. One which had tragic consequences
Benge and Olsen were provided a meal of rice, corn, mung beans and bamboo shoots.
“We were so hungry we gobbled everything down,’’ Benge said.
The two soon became extremely ill because the bamboo shoots had not been boiled twice. This caused them to get dysentery, a condition which leads to bloody diarrhea.
“The North Vietnamese had determined that it was to be our Last Supper,’’ Benge said.
The two soon became violently ill and Olsen died about two days later but Benge survived.
“I was a bit stronger and I had made up my mind not to give them the satisfaction of dying,’’ he said.
Benge succeeded but only after being extremely weakened.
“I struggled for the next two weeks, barely able to put one one foot in front of another,’’ he said.
His reward for surviving was more horrific adversity. Benge was transported to a camp in the Rattanakiri Province in Cambodia. There he was held with 13 U.S Army troops in cages for a year before being moved to Hanoi in North Vietnam, which to today is the capital city of reunified Vietnam.
Benge would be held captive in Hanoi for five more years.
The worst part of the experience were the total of 17 months he spent in solitary confinement, including one year in a black box in Hanoi.
Benge said he survived the solitary confinement by keeping his mind active.
“I built a house in my mind, it was important to keep my mind focused in a positive way,’’ Benge said.
He was released as a POW in 1973.
“I can’t explain what it felt like to finally be free,’’ Benge said.
Terry Hughes of Island City, a nephew of Benge’s, will never forget the day he learned of his uncle’s release. Hughes was attending an Oregon State University basketball game in Corvallis, when he was paged for a phone call. On the line was his mother who greeted Hughes with two words — ‘’He’s alive!“ she told her son.
Hughes will never forget the sense of joy and relief that two-word message conveyed.
“It still get emotional when I talk about it 47 years later,’’ he said.
Hughes said that his family had received reports during his imprisonment from the State Department and the Red Cross that people had spotted his uncle in North Vietnam.
“Once a year we would get a report that someone had seen him,’’ Hughes said.
He said that when Benge first returned to his home in Northeast he slept on the floor. Hughes said this was because he had become accustomed to sleeping on hard beds while a POW.
Hughes describes his uncle as an amazing person who can speak the dialects of many Southeast Asian languages. The Island City resident said Benge has a passion for the region and its culture.
“He truly loves the people of Southeast Asia,’’ Hughes said.
Benge was recognized after his release by the U.S. State Department for his efforts to help people evacuate from Ban Me Thout. He said it presented him with its highest honor for heroism, crediting him with saving the lives of 12 people.
Benge, who has a degree in agriculture from Oregon State University and a master's degree in agroforestry from the University of the Philippines, enjoyed a successful and award winning career as a horticulturist after leaving Vietnam.
Today he is a member of Vietnam Veterans for Factual History. The group publishes works its members write about the Vietnam War.
“We just want to get the truth out,’’ Benge said.
He has written at least 300 papers and book chapters about Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.
Benge is now at work on his memoirs, a portion of will center on his Vietnam experiences.
“I’m about three fourths of the way through,’’ said Benge, who said he is enjoying the process.
Recollecting the horrors of his Vietnam experiences does not upset him.
“I have never really suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome,’’ the former POW said.
The trauma Benge suffered through in Southeast five decades ago has never dimmed his passion for its people and culture.
