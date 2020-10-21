201022_lgo_news_IslandCity
ISLAND CITY — To walk on to Island City Elementary School’s campus now on Wednesdays is to almost step back back in time seven months to the pre COVID-19 era.
The reason: fourth and fifth graders are back at Island City Elementary, if only for one day a week.
This means all of the school’s students now attend school on campus each Wednesday just as they did before mid March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing the state to close all school campuses. The restriction remained in effect in the La Grande School District through Oct. 5. That is when changing state COVID-19 rules allowed the school district to provide on-site instruction to all students in kindergarten through third grade. Today though most fourth and fifth graders still can not attend school on campus with the exception of those at Island City.
At Island City all fourth and fifth graders can attend school on-site for two hours on Wednesday because of a new school district program being phased in which allows fourth and fifth graders to attend on-site with the district conforming to state COVID-19 restrictions. Island City is the first LGSD grade school to open its campus to all fourth and fifth graders one day a week. The fourth and fifth graders one of two, two-hour sessions.
This means fifth-grade teacher Darren Hendrickson teaches 10 his students on-site from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and the other 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hendrickson said it is a delight to be able to teach his students in person after having to do it online for about four months since mid March.
“It is so great to have them back,’’ said Hendrickson, who had been teaching his students exclusively online.
He said it is a delight to see his students in person.
“It is a lot different seeing them in the virtual world instead of the real world,’’
Hendrickson said.
He said that when you can see someone in person it really helps to build relationships. This helps to create a better learning environment.
“It get more done in two hours (in an on-site session) than I do in two to three days on line,’’ Hendrickson said.
He said that one of the frustrating aspects of teaching online is that he can not always see all of his students. Hendrickson said some are shy and avoid having their image shown while others may experience technical difficulties with their computer.
Hendrickson said that during the two-hour Wednesday sessions he never has his students use Chromebooks or computers. Instead he has them read books, do hands on activities like science projects and use paper and pencil. He does so because he wants to give students a break from computers since they are on them four days a week while he provides them with online instruction.
Hendrickson said his students appear excited to be back at school. Tory Weimer, also a fifth-grade teacher at Island City, also made this observation , noting that some in his 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. session want to stay on for the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. period.
“They enjoy socializing and learning and seeing their teachers,’’ Weimer said.
He said that many probably have not been with such a big group of tier peers since mid March, because of COVID-19.
Weimer, like Hendrickson, said it is a delight to see many of his students in person for the first time, noting that computers screen out something vital.
“They do not let their personality come through,’’ Weimer said.
The fifth grade teacher said it is easier to teach his students in person since it allows him to more quickly identify students who need extra attention. He said that if a student asks for extra help virtually it can be effectively provided. The problem though is that sometimes children who need a boost do not ask for it because they do not realize they need it.
At Greenwood and Central elementary schools fourth and fifth graders who need extra attention are being taught on-site but no full classes are like at Island City. They are also being welcomed back with open arms, said Missy Rinker, a fifth-grade teacher at Greenwood.
“They are energizing the building, to see them is a gift for me,’’ Rinker said.
