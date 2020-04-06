LA GRANDE — The doors to their dining rooms may be closed but this is not preventing Union County restaurant owners from opening their hearts to hundreds of local children during the COVID 19 crisis.
The restaurant owners are a key part of a new program run by Emergency Equipment Solutions, a non profit emergency response organization, which is providing free dinners to children throughout Union County in April while schools are closed due COVID 19. The program, Kids Immediate Dinner Solutions (KIDS), delivers a free dinner each week to any child in the county age 12 or younger whose family requests one.
Those supporting KIDS include the La Grande McDonalds, which is donating 1,000 eight-ounce cartons of milk each week to KIDS and Spring Roberts, the owner of Le Bebe Cakes Bakery Coffee House of La Grande, who helped found the program and is one of its leaders.
“She is playing an integral role,’’ said Valerie O’Dai of Elgin, a leader of Emergency Equipment Solutions.
O’Dai said the objective of KIDS is two-fold — to help children and local restaurants during the COVID 19 crisis.
She said children need help because although government programs are doing an excellent job of providing free lunches and breakfasts for youths, they are not able to provide dinners.
“We want to fill this gap,’’ O’Dai said.
KIDS is also providing dinners to the children of health care professionals and first responders. Children age 12 and under are also being provided one free dinner a week. This is being done to relieve their parents of some of he added stress they are experiencing during the COVID 19 crisis, Roberts said.
All KIDS meals are being delivered by certified teachers. This is being done, Roberts said, to make sure that only people cleared to work with children are bringing them meals.
KIDS is providing restaurants a boost by paying them $5 for each meal they prepare for the program. The assistance, O’Dai said, is richly deserved,
“They have done so much for the community and now it is time for us to help them,’’ O’Dai said.
The meals are cooked each weekday by one tor two locally owned restaurants. Those preparing the dinners include Side A Brewing, Cowboys and Angel’s Place of Elgin, Raul’s Taqueria, Cinco de Mayo Family Mexican Restaurant, Thai Fresh Gardens, Dusty Spur Cafe, Local Harvest Eatery and Pub and Mamacitas International Grill. All of these restaurants, although their interiors are closed because COVID 19, are offering curbside pickup, delivery or both.
Emergency Equipment Solutions is focusing on locally owned restaurants and not those who are corporately owned. The reason is they have no corporate financial support.
“They (corporately owned restaurants) are not hurting as much,’’ O’Dai said.
Roberts said that although KIDS is benefiting local restaurants, it would not be possible without their help and cooperation
A total of 224 free meals were served to children last week, during an unadvertised, soft launch of KIDS. O’Dai expects the number of meals served to increase to possibly 1,000 per week as word about it gets out.
“I expect it to grow astronomically,’’ O’Dai said.
Roberts said that if enough funding is raised that older youths could be delivered free meals.
“We would love to expand it to those age 18 and under,’’ she said.
Word about KIDS is getting out with the help Copies Plus which has made hundreds of copies of fliers about the program for no charge. Other non food service businesses supporting KIDS include La Grande Main Street and Women, Infants and Children.
KIDS meals are delivered between 3 and 7 p.m. each weekday by volunteers. Anyone in the households they are delivered to who is over 12 can purchase the same meals for $5.
O’Dai has been moved by how quickly people throughout the county have stepped forward to help the program. However, she said more donations are needed to sustain the program. For information on making donations text O’Dai at 541-605-6050.
Roberts has been heartened by how people have rallied together to support KIDS and its cause.
“At the end of the day it is about saving lives and spreading hope,’’ Roberts said.
