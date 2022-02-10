Everyone can fish for free in Oregon during Presidents Day weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19, and Sunday, Feb. 20.
Anglers, both Oregonians and nonresidents, don’t need a license or tags on those two days to fish, crab or clam.
All other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations for rules and remember to check for any in season regulation changes, especially for salmon and steelhead fishing, at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s weekly recreation report — https://myodfw.com/recreation-report — lists some of the better places to fish.
The winter steelhead run usually peaks in mid-February, and many reservoirs and lakes in Northeastern Oregon have sufficient ice for safe ice fishing.
Recent fishing reports from the region:
• Grande Ronde River: Over the past week, flows have remained consistent, and some anglers have been catching steelhead. It has frequently warmed by mid-day. However, when the air temperature does not warm enough, freezing conditions can make fishing difficult.
• Kinney Lake: Ice fishing has been good with anglers catching 12- to 16-inch rainbow trout. The road is not plowed all the way to the lake so anglers will need to walk about half a mile to access the lake.
• Wallowa Lake: Ice has begun to form recently, but it is very thin, and recreationists should not attempt to ice fish or venture out onto Wallowa Lake until the ice on the lake becomes thick enough to be safe.
• Wallowa River: When the weather warms enough to keep ice from being problematic, anglers can catch both rainbow trout and mountain whitefish in the Wallowa River. Fish with a slow presentation in slow runs where fish can conserve energy. Small nymph and egg patterns may be effective for trout and whitefish, and spinning gear such as spinners or spoons, could be a good option for targeting trout.
Some steelhead anglers have been successful this winter on the Wallowa River, and fishing for hatchery steelhead should improve throughout the next several months as they make their way up the Wallowa River to Big Canyon and Wallowa hatcheries.
• Malheur Reservoir: Ice is currently at least 7 inches thick. Fishing has been good for rainbow trout.
• Pilcher Reservoir currently is frozen over and is slowly filling. Anglers should use caution near the edge of the ice where rising water levels leave a gap between the shore and thicker ice over the lake.
• Thief Valley Reservoir: Some trout are available for anglers, and there are reports that fishing can be fairly good at times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.