20220206_114154.jpg
Pilcher Creek Reservoir is on Tucker Flat Road about 10 miles west of North Powder. The reservoir, seen here on Feb. 6, 2022, is a popular ice-fishing destination.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald, File

This is Free Fishing Weekend in Oregon, which means you don't need a license to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19.

Some local options include ice fishing at several reservoirs and ponds.

