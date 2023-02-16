This is Free Fishing Weekend in Oregon, which means you don't need a license to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19.
Some local options include ice fishing at several reservoirs and ponds.
Phillips Reservoir, about 17 miles southwest of Baker City, has about 12 inches of ice, and anglers have been catching rainbow trout and yellow perch, mainly fishing near the Mason Dam boat ramp. The access road to the ramp is plowed.
A look with a fish finder in about 30 feet of water suggested some fish were holding in the lower 10 feet of water.
The reservoir is only about 4% full, so anglers will need to walk a ways to reach the ice.
West of North Powder, both Wolf Creek and Pilcher Creek reservoirs have about 14 inches of ice.
Anglers have been catching trout 10 to 12 inches at Wolf Creek, and at Pilcher Creek both trout and crappie, including some nice crappie around 12 inches, have been reported.
Other recent fishing reports:
Grande Ronde River
Anglers have been catching steelhead — try flies or casting jigs under bobbers. Trout and whitefish can also be caught throughout the winter when weather conditions allow. Fishing for coho salmon ended on Nov. 30. However, coho may still be present in the watershed. Please do not target or harass coho salmon as they complete their spawning run for the year. Anglers are reminded that wild steelhead and bull trout cannot be harvested and must be released.
Imnaha River
Steelhead fishing may be good throughout the winter when the weather warms, and the lower river near Cow Creek will probably be the best area for fishing until steelhead start moving upriver later in the spring. Fishing for trout and whitefish may also be good at times during the winter. Anglers should remember that wild steelhead and bull trout may be encountered in the Imnaha River. They cannot be harvested and must be released.
Umatilla River
Steelhead fishing has picked up in the past week with the influx of water from recent rains with fish being caught from above Highway 730 bridge all the way to Pendleton. Most anglers are concentrating their efforts near Pendleton; however, new fish are being counted at Three Mile Falls Dam in the past week. Most anglers have been finding success with a bobber and jig set up, using corkies or a bead set up. Fly anglers are using sinking tips with larger winter marabou or rabbit flies in slower water. To date there have been 1,412 steelhead counted at Three Mile Falls Dam, with 404 being hatchery, 855 being wild and a total of 1,261 fish released above the dam.
Wallowa River
Trout fishing has been good on recently with some anglers catching rainbows as large as 19 inches. Mountain whitefish can also provide some fun fishing opportunities. Drifting flies or casting spinners are effective ways to catch trout in this river.
Some steelhead have also been caught in the Wallowa River recently, and fishing should improve as the year progresses and more steelhead move upstream into the Wallowa River from the Grande Ronde River. Drifting jigs under bobbers can be an effective way of catching steelhead in the Wallowa River.
Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam
Sturgeon fishing can be good in the Snake. Anglers are reminded that they must use barbless hooks to fish for sturgeon, and sturgeon may not be retained in the Snake River. All sturgeon must be released unharmed and cannot be removed from the water. In addition to sturgeon, steelhead have been caught throughout Hells Canyon, although fishing has been slow recently. Anglers need to be aware that they can encounter bull trout when fishing Hells Canyon during the cooler months and that all bull trout caught must be released.
