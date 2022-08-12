As much as I don’t like to think about it, catastrophic gardening happens. The sort I have in mind is from our frequent summer thunderstorms that arrive with rapidly accelerating wind, that dreaded hail and punishing rain.
Our plants don’t like it, either! After the storm has passed, and we dare venture outside to take an inventory of the damage, think big things first. Do any trees have broken limbs and have the limbs completely severed from the tree? If completely severed, are they still hung up in the crown (the top, living part of the tree), are they hung up on other branches, are they dangling from electric lines, or have they fallen to the ground and can be safely removed? Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative has excellent information on their website — otec.coop — regarding downed lines, including those with tree entanglements, and who to contact. Just click on the “Safety & Education” tab, or the “Outage Center.”
So now it’s safe to go outside. You’ve taken inventory of the trees and personal safety, what’s next? Let’s do food first. Have your tomatoes taken a beating? If you don’t trim off the broken vegetation, this will encourage increased insect damage or disease. But once the damaged stems are removed, you’ll be surprised at how quickly they bounce back.
Your vegetable patch may be needing your help. It’s basically the same treatment, whether it’s zucchini or lettuce. Some damage may not become evident at first, but as warm days continue you will notice leaves that are dying or increased damage to ones you thought escaped the storm. Just continue to be diligent about looking for damage and removing it.
There are abundant fruit trees, shrubs, and vines in our area. Depending on their degree of being ripe will depend on whether you actively trim off the damaged fruit or not. Ripe, or near-ripe, fruit will always be more prone to have greater damage, especially from hail, then their unripe counterparts. This is when some tough decisions will be made, how much can you salvage, and how much is lost.
And last, but certainly no less important, how about our delightful flowers? Annual flowers (those that only grow one year) may not have time to recover before cold weather sets in but give them a chance! Our perennial plants (those that come back each year) will almost always survive if treated with the same restorative techniques as already described. If one suffers serious damage and you must trim it almost to the ground, don’t despair, it will most certainly return in the spring!
And in our next edition of Gardening With Grandma, I’ll share my tips for avoiding a complete washout from intense rain or flash flooding.
We gardeners are a tough lot, we can do this “damage control” even if it’s difficult at times. Just remember, a happy plant is a trimmed plant!
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for the La Grande Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
