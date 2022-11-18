As the wintry chill has sent us indoors for the next several months, let’s go back to the internet and discover more avenues for gardening resources that many may have not heard of.
There is an incredible website that has more gardening information than one person could reasonably absorb in a winter. It’s called “Dave’s Garden”, and its web address is www.davesgarden.com.
Dave’s Garden has compiled a free directory of over 8,000 listings of mail order companies for all things garden related, whether it’s for plants, seeds, bulbs, growing supplies, and gardening businesses, wholesale or retail, or both. It’s an amazing array of information. You won’t be bored.
I especially appreciate the “Watchdog Top 30” — the most recent top 30 consumer-ranked businesses are listed. And each of the 8,000-plus listings have links to their websites included. Looking for a particular plant? Then “Plant Scout” is your go-to section, it can supply you with listed resources for whatever you are looking for whether it’s plants, seeds, or supplies. Want a book? The “Garden Bookworm” is your answer.
Not from the United States? Not a problem. From Argentina to South Africa, and all countries in between, there are additional listings for these. Just remember, while some foreign countries can ship worldwide, very specific guidelines must be followed. The USDA has a list of new rules for buying and selling seeds and plants worldwide. Simply go to www.aphis.usda.gov and in the search window type in “buying seeds and plants online from other countries”.
For those who don’t have internet or computer access, our local libraries have public computers, and the staff is always friendly and ready to help you with your search. Don’t be afraid to ask!
That’s it from Grandma this week, I have some browsing to do!
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
