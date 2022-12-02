As the hot days of the summer of 2022 sped toward fall, I began to wonder if I weren’t gardening beyond my means. As I explain this to you, I am certain that many of you can relate to how I felt.
It started so innocently. The purchase of four six-packs and three four-packs of herbs and tomato plants didn’t seem like much. Then the tomato plants exploded with not just tomatoes, but enormous branches and leaves that sprawled in all directions. They ran rampant and no amount of pruning seemed to slow them down.
Then the herbs followed their unruly companions. The “fern-laced” dill seemed to sprout overnight and its 3-foot height sprayed seeds everywhere. Prior to the frost, ground freeze, and snow, there were at least 150 dill seedlings of varying heights.
And the Greek oregano? It bloomed first. And bloomed. And bloomed. Since it is at its best for harvesting just prior to blooming, it was a battle to save enough leaves for fall and winter cooking. These plants, too, just grew and rambled in an uncharacteristic manner. They out bloomed the tomatoes and dill.
The keeper of the garden, my husband, wanted to grow squash, so he went to one of our local garden supply stores and purchased seeds right off the shelf to plant. They became rampant growers as well. There was no stopping the acorn squash. What started as cute little plants with sweet yellow blooms became something to rival the beanstalk that Jack grew. When the runners reached 20 feet in length, we started cutting them back. It didn’t seem to slow them down.
Then, standing back and surveying the beautiful yard that had developed over just this one season, it became apparent that I had done it again. I was gardening beyond my means, beyond our means. I had planted a thing of beauty that now required hours and hours each day to maintain and water. Especially on the hot days in August when the tomatoes required water at least twice a day. We couldn’t just relax and enjoy this thing of beauty. We had become its slaves. We most certainly were gardening beyond the time and energy we had. Everyday had become a chore that seemed never-ending and one that was difficult to enjoy. It became a job.
I bet you’ve done it, haven’t you? Purchased too many seedlings, or started too many seeds, then realized you had more than you could ever use or even give away. So you planted them and wished you hadn’t. But you cared for them, nonetheless, and gardened beyond your physical and mental means. I totally understand.
So myself, like so many of you, brought some plants into the house for the winter. I have several herbs in the sunroom. I thought I had surveyed them for insects pretty well, but once again I have brought aphids inside. I use Neem horticultural oil spray. It’s a powerful, and 100% organic, spray that is safe to use on all types of plants whether indoor or outdoor. The accompanying photo shows my sunroom in Baker City on Dec. 1. And yes, it’s had another round of aphid attacks. Which, of course, reminds me that I need to go spray for aphids. So I hope we all learn to garden next year with the intent of keeping it smaller, although with all of the new colors of sunflowers. ... that might be difficult.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.