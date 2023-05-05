They arrived before dusk disappeared, entered our yard and garden without consent, they then headed for the apricot tree. The tree was striving to get the blooms yet to be unfurled open in the dawn of tomorrow. And open they were!
We witnessed an unknown phenomenon at the tree that night. Hundreds of moths fluttered from blossom to blossom, taking and giving pollen on their way.
With the demise of so many honeybees that have become the standard for crop pollination, it was a pleasant surprise to see these unexpected pollinators working the tree. They moved about so quickly it was nearly impossible to get them in a frame. So, you may have seen them on your own blooming trees, or maybe not. They moved about so quickly, they were probably two or three other trees away before dark. I hope you were able to see them pollinating your trees before darkness sets in. More importantly, I would love an identification of these moths.
So why all this fuss about honeybees and moths in this column? It’s just another reminder that we may have silent, behind-the-scenes pollinators that aren’t honeybees. And they just may surprise us as hard as they work.
I have to confess, I lied to you, the readers. I had originally planned to visit each nursery or “plant seller” in our northeast corner of Oregon and give a brief synopsis of each site visited. The problem? There are too many and they are too far apart! I simply can’t get it done in a single growing season. Hopefully I will have a better system for visitation next year!
Most certainly, now is the time to hoe, transplant, or till the newly sprouted “gifts” from last year. We have decided that, if left unchecked, we would be buried in sunflowers of every color, height, and size imaginable. At any rate, we love the colors and know that you, dear readers, do too!
If you haven’t done so already, plant carrots, then kale crops such as broccoli, cabbage, and certainly not to be forgotten, the lovely zucchini. Even if it freezes, it will be back, you can count on it!
Trust the information on those seed packets! Most often, the sellers have a rapport with the growers, and can reliably pass on to us, the backyard growers, the best information that is currently available for growing plants they offer for sale.
Don’t like the deer assuming the plants you recently placed in your front yard were there just for them? A sprinkling of moth balls around the base of the plant will most often deter even the most obnoxious of browsers.
Got ants? Mix together 1 part of sugar to 1 part of powdered boric acid, place it in areas around where you know ants frequent. Often you will see a complete eradication within three days.
But most importantly, I hope all of you enjoy your gardening experience despite what mother nature throws at us, be it good or bad. Until next time, happy gardening!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.