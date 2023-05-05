Apricot tree.jpg

Apricot blossoms, just before full darkness, in the author's backyard.

 Fred Hagen/Contributed Photo

They arrived before dusk disappeared, entered our yard and garden without consent, they then headed for the apricot tree. The tree was striving to get the blooms yet to be unfurled open in the dawn of tomorrow. And open they were!

We witnessed an unknown phenomenon at the tree that night. Hundreds of moths fluttered from blossom to blossom, taking and giving pollen on their way.

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

