US-NEWS-GARDEN-TALK-HOW-PLANT-GARLIC-1-MLI.jpg

Garlic bulbs dried and ready to plant in October.

 Mark Torregrossa/MLive.com-TNS

It seemed like centuries ago when I first started gardening on the east side of the Cascades, but we’ll just say four decades and call it good. Summers were short and hot. You could always count on the first killing frost on or shortly after Labor Day. Always. We all talk about how odd this weather has been this fall. But I do think a lot of us have secretly been glad to see our flowers blooming on into mid October. My marigolds are bright and numerous, the perennial asters are smothered in blossoms, and the bees can’t seem to get enough of any of them. My garden is very, very much alive. I am pleased.

Here is one fall assignment for anyone contemplating harvesting garlic next summer (usually August). You still have time to get your garlic in the ground. Garlic is one of those delightful plants that wants its feet frozen in winter after setting on new root growth. Spring-planted garlic will always disappoint you and I am saddened each spring by the number of retailers and even some seed companies that offer garlic for planting. It is a waste of your money.

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for the La Grande Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

