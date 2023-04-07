20200824_183323 (1).jpg

Sunflowers in bloom are a reminder that warmer weather will arrive eventually.

 Jennie Hagen/Contributed Photo

We’re taking the “short route” this issue and highlighting some of the favorite columns readers have commented about. They are as follows, and in no particular order!

• All fruits and vegetables give off a small amount of methane gas as they ripen. That is why it’s recommended, if storing any fruits and vegetables in the refrigerator, you don’t close any plastic or Ziploc bag tight. Leaving the bag open, even if just a small amount, gives the methane a chance to escape. Your produce will last noticeably longer.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.