While we wait for the weather to turn more temperate, many things can be done to occupy the day. Make sure garden tools are cleaned and sharpened. You can also give plants a head start by starting garden seeds indoors.
It is a great plan to take notes about when the seeds are planted, what variety you chose to plant, when they germinate, are transplanted, and when you plant them outdoors. This will help you plan your schedule for future springs.
Crocus and snowdrops are blooming and forsythia is gearing up to turn the world yellow. It is recommended that any winter mulch be left in place until the forsythia blooms.
Garden Update for March
• Pussywillows begin blooming
• Bats begin leaving hibernation caves
• Make sure birdhouses are clean and ready for nesting
• Add fresh chicken manure to peonies.
• Sprinkle a good all-purpose fertilizer around where you planted bulbs
• Sow seeds of larkspur, sweet peas and snapdragon where they are to grow outdoors
• If you had ornamentals with aphid or scale problems last year, apply dormant oil spray on a mild day while temperatures are above freezing.
• Begin pruning fruit trees this month; prune apple and pear trees first.
This is a busy time of year in the outdoor and indoor garden in preparation for the growing season. Happy gardening and thanks for reading!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.