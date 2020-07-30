LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande announced Wednesday, July 29, that it is updating its visitor policy, effective Monday, to allow people to visit patients at GRH.
The move, which it said in a press release is in compliance with Oregon Health Authority standards, now allows patients to have one visitor or support person when they are admitted to the hospital, visit a clinic or undergo an outpatient procedure, such as an ultrasound.
Visitors are required to wear a mask and undergo a screening process before entering.
Visitation is limited to patients who do not have COVID-19 or are under investigation for the virus.
Visitation hours each day will be from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and patients are limited to one adult visitor a day. Exceptions include:
• Inpatients, who can have two visitors in a day, one at a time
• Patients in end of life situations, who can see two visitors at a time as medical staff deems appropriate and can have one visitor stay after hours
• Maternity patients, who can have a support person stay overnight
• Patients under 18, who can have two per day, including a parent, and one after hours
Exceptions outside of these parameters to allow a child to visit or visitation after hours in rare circumstances must be agreed upon by an attending provider and a manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.