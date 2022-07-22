For years I scorned deadheading my flowers as absolutely unnecessary. And as my gardens grew and more flowering plants were added to the assorted collection, by July they looked pretty ragged. I had to do something different.
Deadheading is simply the process of removing blossoms that have finished their blooming cycle. For some plants, it’s an easy read. They may be in focal points of your yard or line a flower bed in the front of your home that is visible to those passing by. But whatever the reason, when this part of your routine maintenance is kept up with regularity, it makes all the difference.
Most annuals don’t need deadheading. Think of a large pot filled with petunias — if you endeavored to remove the spent blossoms each day, that would be all you would do. Not very practical.
There are annuals that appreciate regular deadheading, and their growth structure makes for easy trimming. Marigolds and zinnias are two good examples, as their upright habit and large flower size keep your trimming time to a minimum. Certain types of marigolds are also an exception. Tagates marigolds may have hundreds of small, dainty blossoms at one time. Think of “Tangerine Gem” and “Lemon Gem,” both prolific bloomers. They require no deadheading.
A word of caution is in order. It makes sense to trim as many plants as possible in one round of your garden. But there is a nasty catch here about doing too much without a purposeful break. Trimming foliage on some of your tomato plants, we find this increases the daylight amount to the fruiting bodies in the interior of the plant, and next trimming rose blossoms may transmit tobacco mosaic to the roses. Tomatoes may carry the mosaic, but they are relatively benign to the virus. Once infected with the mosaic, if not treated, rose blossoms will have brown spots, shriveled stems, and blossom mortality. So, after trimming your tomato leaves, wipe the blades with a paper towel soaked in rubbing alcohol. Soap and water do not always remove the disease. I keep rubbing alcohol in my garden room. Dry thoroughly before moving on!
Next, there are the normal types of herbs that have distinct reasons to deadhead, but not just the blossoms. For perennial varieties you intend to harvest, the essential oil that gives that plant its scent is strongest when harvested just before the blossoms open. Once the blossoms are allowed to open, the oils won’t be as strong. Good herbs to think of here are oregano and garden sage — very hardy and they thrive in our climate.
Annual herbs, such as sweet basil or dill, have very little essential oil in their leaves when dried. Many gardeners retain the flavor of basil by processing the leaves in water then freezing them. The resulting “basil cubes” add that flavor you won’t get with the dried leaves. Basil reseeds readily. Dill seeds are also highly flavorful. Always try to harvest in the mornings and it’s fine to wash the leaves if they are dirty.
Grandma is done with this one, now it’s time to trim and deadhead some houseplants!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for the La Grande Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.