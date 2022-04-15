Devin Arnold, a student at Greenwood Elementary School, checks his egg parachute container one last time before it goes up on an Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative linetruck for a drop test at Greenwood Elementary on Friday, April 15, 2022. The STEM program teaches students about how physics interact with engineering principles as they try to increase drag and wind resistance to keep their egg from cracking as it is dropped from over 50 feet.
Velouria Lowry, a 1st grade student in the Rising Stars program, watches as Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative lineman Travis Smart ascends using a linetruck during an egg drop test at Greenwood Elementary on Friday, April 15, 2022. The STEM program teaches students about how physics interact with engineering principles as they try to increase drag and wind resistance to keep their egg from cracking as it is dropped from over 50 feet.
