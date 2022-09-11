UNION — Emily Tubbs said hills used to be a weakness for her.
That however, wasn’t the case on Friday, Sept. 9, during the 45th Catherine Creek Scamper.
The La Grande standout and defending 4A state champion pulled away during the race’s trail run and turned in a time of 21:48.6, winning over teammate Cecilia Villagomez by close to a minute.
Tubbs needed only moments to move to the front of the pack, and by the runners’ first time through the course’s mud pit was a few seconds ahead. Her lead expanded by the second trip through the pit thanks to the powerful trip through the trail and she coasted to victory, continuing a theme of winning started in 2021.
The Tigers finished with three runners in the top four in the 1-2-3 Flight of the girls race, which saw the top three runners from each team compete. Villagomez’s time of 22:43.9 just edged out Parma’s Megan Atkinson (22:46.1) and LHS teammate Kiah Carlson, who was fourth in 22:50.7. Baker’s Sofia Kaaen (23:11.1) rounded out the top five.
In the 4-5-6-7 Flight, La Grande’s Faith Calhoun cracked the top five, taking third in a time of 24:47.7, and Ella Jorgensen rounded out the Tigers’ top five in 22nd in 28:05.5. Anne Sweet rounded out the Tiger competitors in 27th in 29:32.2.
The Union/Cove girls, who ended up winning the team title, had three in the top 10 in both the 1-2-3 Flight and in the 4-5-6-7 Flight. In the first flight, Angel Shields-Marrs, Taylor Weishaar and Jayda Blackburn placed eighth, ninth and 10th with respective times of 23:26.5, 23:54.2 and 24:08.8. In the second flight, Hailey Davis finished in first in a time of 23:47.1, with Kaleah Hines following in fourth in 24:57.1 and Danielle O’Reilly (25:28.3) and Kaci Baxter (25:34.1) in seventh and eighth.
Imbler sophomore Paiten Braseth placed seventh overall in the first flight in 23:24.7, and teammate Helen Gordon was 17th in the second flight in 27:19.4.
And two Elgin runners competed in the first flight, with Dania Sather taking 23rd in 28:03.5 and Amber George 26th in 37:15.6.
Union/Cove’s Eli Williams was in control during the boys 1-2-3 Flight.
But he was pressed at the end by his Bobcats’ teammate Taylor Fox.
Fox caught Williams in the closing stretch of the race and briefly inched ahead as the teammates sprinted toward the finish line. Williams, however, regained the advantage and won in a photo finish. The junior turned in a winning time of 17:35.5. Fox, the senior, timed in at 17:35.6.
The difference may have come from the path taken on the final turn. Williams got the inside track in the final home stretch, which he said played a role in him holding on.
The closing charge from his teammate wasn’t a surprise at all, either.
The 1-2 finish by Williams and Fox was part of Union/Cove posting three runners in the top four of the 1-2-3 Flight, and three in the top six — including each of the top three spots — in the 4-5-6-7 Flight.
Nathaniel O’Reilly was fourth overall in the 1-2-3 Flight in 18:57.1.
The trio leading the second group was David McDonald (19:54.7) in first, William Mallory — who led most of the race — in second in 19:57.5, and Noah Platz in third in 20:43.5. Jacob Burton placed sixth in 20:53.1.
The La Grande boys placed three in the top 25 in the 1-2-3 Flight, with Caleb Murie leading out in 15th in 20:32.2. Bunched together in 24th and 25th were Chaz Howard (22:07.0) and Thomas Conklin (22:49.9).
In the 4-5-6-7 Flight, Hunter Luke paced the Tigers in 18th in 22:41.6. The rest of the team — Landon Perry (23:05.4), Dallin Perry (23:07.8) and Michael Gisi (23:07.8) came in 20th, 21st, and 22nd, respectively.
Jacob Peden led Elgin, taking 19th in the 1-2-3 Flight in 21:03.5. In the same race, Parker Caldwell (26:06.1) took 31st, and Gen Wintersteen (27:06.6) was 34th. Imbler’s lone runner in the varsity race, Clinton Tarvin, was 26th in 23:21.0.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.