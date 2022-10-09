PINE EAGLE — Imbler made it five wins in its last six matches with a 3-0 victory over Pine Eagle on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Old Oregon League action in Halfway.
“We had an overall good team effort with lots of improvement from our first match with them,” said Panthers head coach Jennifer Teeter.
Imbler started the match quickly, winning the first set 25-10. Cruising through set two with a 25-9 win, the Panthers were back on the bus after a 25-8 win in the third and final set.
Rachael Stirewalt led the offense for Imbler, recording 11 kills. Harvest Coston was not far behind, picking up 10 kills. Alex Patton added 30 assists and Alyssa Jennings had 15 digs for the day.
Imbler (14-10 overall, 6-3 1A OOL) returns back to the Panther gym on Oct. 11, with a league match against Joseph (9-10 overall, 4-2 league). Imbler currently sits third in the league standings behind Echo and first-place Powder Valley.
POWDER VALLEY 3, WESTON-McEWEN 2
POWDER VALLEY 3, STANFIELD 0
POWDER VALLEY — The Powder Valley gymnasium was busy all day on Saturday, Oct. 8, as the Badgers volleyball team hosted and downed two nonleague opponents coming from the Oregon 2A ranks.
The first match pitted Powder Valley against Weston-McEwen. In a match in which three of the five sets went to extra points to decide a victor, the Badgers won over the Umatilla County team, 3-2.
Powder Valley opened with an easy 25-15 victory, only to see Weston-McEwen come back in the second set with an overtime, 27-25, win to even up the match. The Badgers won the third set, 25-21, but again the TigerScots evened up the match with a fourth set 26-24 victory. In the fifth and deciding set, the two teams again went to extra points to decide a winner with Powder Valley taking an 18-16 win.
The day became a little easier for the Badgers with a later match against 2A Stanfield. Powder Valley opened with a 25-14 win and followed it up with a second set 25-22 victory. The day was completed with the Badgers downing the Tigers, 25-17 to end the long day.
Powder Valley (19-6 overall, 9-0 1A Old Oregon League) will take a few days off from action, returning to the home gym on Oct. 13, with a league matchup against Joseph (9-10 overall, 4-2 OOL). A match pitting the two earlier this season went the way of Powder Valley, 3-1.
The Badgers continue to lead the league standings and are currently ranked seventh in the OSAA (Oregon School Activities Association) poll.
STANFIELD 3, UNION 0
UNION 3, WESTON-McEWEN 1
UNION — The Union volleyball team ended a full day of action versus 2A opponents with split results playing before the home crowd in Union.
The Bobcats started the long day with a three-set loss to Stanfield. The Tigers roared out with a 25-16 victory in the first set and followed with a 25-20 win in the second set. The match ended with the Tigers winning in the third set, 25-15.
The day turned for the better as the TigerScots of Weston-McEwen arrived later in the day. The Bobcats started this match with a 25-19 victory, but saw Weston-McEwen grab the second set, 25-23. Union dominated the third set, winning 25-15 and sent the TigerScots home with a close 25-23 win in the fourth and final set for the day.
Union (7-12 overall, 5-1 1A Old Oregon League) returns to league action on Oct. 11, hosting Elgin (5-13 overall, 1-6 OOL) in the sixth of seven straight home matches for the Bobcats.
COVE 3, GRISWOLD 0
COVE — The Cove volleyball team made it a season sweep of three victories over Griswold with a 3-0 victory over the Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 8, before the hometown Leopard fans.
Cove downed Griswold, winning the first two sets with identical scores of 25-18. In the third and final set, the Leopards took a 25-11 win to end the match.
Cove (9-10 overall, 3-5 1A Old Oregon League) will remain in nonleague play on Oct. 11, hosting the combined team of Pilot Rock/Ukiah (6-12 overall).
