JOSEPH — Bouncing back from a 1A Old Oregon League loss to Adrian on Friday, Sept. 23, the Wallowa volleyball team split matches on Sept. 24 while participating in the Old Oregon Crossover Tournament.

The Cougars opened play in the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Pilot Rock/Ukiah. Wallowa was forced into extra points to open the match, winning set one, 28-26. The win came easier in the second set as the Cougars cruised to a 25-17 victory, but the Rockets took the third set, 25-20. Wallowa closed out the match with a 25-20 in the fourth and final set.

