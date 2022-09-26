JOSEPH — Bouncing back from a 1A Old Oregon League loss to Adrian on Friday, Sept. 23, the Wallowa volleyball team split matches on Sept. 24 while participating in the Old Oregon Crossover Tournament.
The Cougars opened play in the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Pilot Rock/Ukiah. Wallowa was forced into extra points to open the match, winning set one, 28-26. The win came easier in the second set as the Cougars cruised to a 25-17 victory, but the Rockets took the third set, 25-20. Wallowa closed out the match with a 25-20 in the fourth and final set.
The Cougars fell in a 3-2 loss to Union in the second match of the day. Wallowa found a 25-16 win in the first set, but was downed in the second set, 25-12. The Cougars returned to win the third set, 25-18, but again saw the fourth set go the way of the Bobcats, 25-17. In the fifth and deciding set, the Cougars fell 15-11.
Wallowa (4-14 overall, 2-3 1A Old Oregon League) is finally back before the home fans on Friday, Sept. 30, with a league match versus Imbler (10-9 overall, 2-2 league). The first serve is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.