IMBLER — When Garrett Burns defeated Central Linn’s Blake Owens by a 6-2 decision last June, he made Imbler wrestling history.
Burns dominated the 120-pound weight class and became the first Imbler wrestler to win two individual state titles. The best part for Imbler head coach Doug Hislop is that Burns still has his senior year to build on his legacy. The senior will be the cornerstone of an Imbler wrestling team that has seen a sizable increase in turnout over the last several years.
“Last year was a great year with just four wrestlers — they all placed at the district tournament,” Hislop said. “I would like to say that’s a possibility this year, that’s the goal.”
Hislop expects eight boys wrestlers and two girls wrestlers to compete for the Panthers this year, a major uptick from having four wrestlers each of the last two seasons. In 2019, two wrestlers were injured and Imbler had only two competing by the end of the season.
Burns will lead the way once again this year, looking to defend his state title. In his junior campaign, Burns went 9-1 and helped Imbler capture 18th place out of 48 schools at the 2021 2A/1A state tournament. His only loss last season came at the hands of La Grande’s Kai Carson, a 4A opponent.
“It’s going to take a heck of a kid at the 1A or 2A level to beat Garrett,” Hislop said.
Burns wasn’t the only wrestler to make history last year — teammate Alex Hunter became the first Imbler freshman to qualify for a state tournament. Hunter switched schools to Lighthouse Academy, but will be eligible to compete for his home district (Imbler) this season. Hislop has not been able to practice Hunter yet in following OSAA guidelines. Hunter competed at the 113-pound weight class last season and could be a crucial piece of Imbler’s plans this year as a sophomore.
While Burns and Hunter have proven track records, Hislop is excited for the potential of several up-and-comers on the team. Junior Kadyn Trick placed at the district meet as a sophomore and will look to be a strong contributor at the 138-pound weight class.
“He’s worked hard to get ready for this year,” Hislop said of Trick.
Senior Krager Muilenburg was injured the last two seasons, but will be another name to watch for Imbler.
“He’s come in as a senior, really strong,” Hislop said. “I am really impressed with him in practice so far.”
A new element for Hislop and the Panthers will be a presence in the heavyweight divisions. Gabe Harder, a 250-pound freshman, will look to continue to improve as a wrestler and add versatility in Imbler’s weight classes. According to Hislop, Imbler has not had a heavyweight wrestler in about eight years.
“He comes to practice and works real hard,” he said. “If they all work hard, I think we can teach them enough about wrestling to be successful.”
On the girls side, Isabella Warg and Lucy Camacho will look to make some noise for Imbler this year. Hislop is looking forward to having two girls wrestlers that can help each other improve by practicing against each other.
“(Warg) is a hard worker and has great balance,” Hislop said. “I’m excited because girls wrestling is really getting going.”
The Panthers get the season started at the Enterprise Kickoff on Friday, Dec. 3.
“If they all work hard, they’ll continue to get better as the season goes on,” Hislop said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.