Baker's Brooklyn Jaca, middle, and La Grande's Taryn McIlmoil, right, clear the last hurdle during the womens 100 meter hurdles at the 4A Greater Oregon League Championship at La Grande High School on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
La Grande's Emily Tubbs takes second place in the womens 800 meter race at the 4A Greater Oregon League Championship at La Grande High School on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
La Grande's Kiah Carlson takes third place in the womens 800 meter race at the 4A Greater Oregon League Championship at La Grande High School on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Baker's Brooklyn Jaca, middle, and La Grande's Taryn McIlmoil, right, clear the last hurdle during the womens 100 meter hurdles at the 4A Greater Oregon League Championship at La Grande High School on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
La Grande's Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson takes first place in the womens 800 meter race at the 4A Greater Oregon League Championship at La Grande High School on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
LA GRANDE — After taking the crown on the girls side of the 4A Greater Oregon League track and field meet and placing third for the boys, it is to be expected a number of Tigers are making the trip to the state meet in Eugene beginning Thursday, May 25. Those in attendance range from seasoned seniors with past experience to freshman making their first appearance.
Senior Landon Perry, after placing second in the 1,500 meters, will make his second appearance in the state meet, but his first in the 1,500-meter event. The senior will also be competing in the 3,000 meters after also placing second in the district final. Perry finished 11th in the 800 meters in the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.