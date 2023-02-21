FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Homemade pork chow mein.

 Linda Gassenheimer-TNS

On a recent visit to a Chinese restaurant, I noticed chow mein on the menu. It’s a traditional Chinese dish that sometimes takes a back seat to lo mein. Both are noodle dishes. Chow mein noodles are crisp and served with a light sauce. Lo mein noodles are soft and part of a rich sauce. This is a quick and easy version of chow mein that you can make at home in about 15 minutes.

Chinese egg noodles are the typical noodles used for chow mein. They’re made with flour and added egg. If they are difficult to find, thin angel hair pasta works very well.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

