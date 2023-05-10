PapaChildPFD.jpeg

The Oregon State Marine Board is urging boaters and others recreating in and around waterways to wear a life jacket.

 Oregon State Marine Board/Contributed Photo

With warm weather forecast this weekend and into next week, the Oregon State Marine Board is urging people to wear a life jacket if they’re going to recreate in or around lakes or streams.

“Every year when the first warm temperatures arrive, many people decide to cool off by hitting the water,” said Brian Paulsen, boating safety program manager for the Marine Board. “With the great snowpack, you can guarantee as it’s melting it’s going to be frigid. It’s incredibly important everyone wear a life jacket and dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.