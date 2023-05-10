With warm weather forecast this weekend and into next week, the Oregon State Marine Board is urging people to wear a life jacket if they’re going to recreate in or around lakes or streams.
“Every year when the first warm temperatures arrive, many people decide to cool off by hitting the water,” said Brian Paulsen, boating safety program manager for the Marine Board. “With the great snowpack, you can guarantee as it’s melting it’s going to be frigid. It’s incredibly important everyone wear a life jacket and dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature.”
Cold water shock is a leading cause of drowning and hypothermia from cold water immersion.
In 2022, there were 16 recreational boating deaths in Oregon, and 10 of those people were not wearing a life jacket. Seven of the 10 were on paddleboards, three in motorboats.
Water temperatures remain cold (under 70 degrees) most of the year in many waterways. Right now temperatures are in the low 50s or lower in some places.
A life jacket needs to fit correctly to protect the wearer. An inherently buoyant lifejacket (one with foam flotation) should be buckled snugly and should not rise above a person’s ear lobes. Try the touch-down test, especially when fitting children and youths. Have them lift their arms next to their head and pull the jacket from the shoulders. If it rises to the ear lobes or higher, then the life jacket is too big.
“It’s also important to boat with others,” Paulsen said. “One of the standout points from 2022 is that nine of the victims were solo operators boating alone.
The Marine Board recommends always having a co-captain when operating a motorboat and boating with other people when paddling.
“Awareness, preparation, and good decision making, along with wearing a life jacket, will help boaters have a safe experience on Oregon’s waterways,” Paulsen said.
Learn where life jacket loaner stations are in Oregon and the different styles for water recreation. For more information about safe boating, visit Boat.Oregon.gov.
