Nobody was injured in a fire early Monday morning which destroyed a two-story north Elgin home but again revealed a community’s generous spirit.
The fire broke out just after midnight at 250 N. 17th in a home occupied by a family of four. Cody and April Kai and their two daughters, Sierra 3 and Kenzley, 1, were in the home at the time. Cody Kai credits the home’s smoke alarm with helping his family escape the fast moving fire. The smoke alarm woke him but at first he did not recognize it.
“I thought it was the microwave (oven),’’ he said.
When Cody got up he was horrified to see his home burning. Cody and April each grabbed one of their daughters and ran outside. Next Cody ran inside to get his family’s border collie who was in a kennel and carry it to safety.
He went in to get the border collie, who also was unharmed, only 15 seconds after running out of the house with Sierra but the situation had already changed dramatically. Cody had to crawl up stairs the second time to the second floor.
“The whole upstairs was filled with smoke,’’ he said.
April Kai was awakened about the same time as her husband by the sound of breaking glass,which were windows popping from the fire. She said that at first she thought it was the sound of someone who had broken a glass.
The Elgin, Imbler and La Grande rural fire departments responded to the fire. About 20 firefighters were at the scene, said Craig Kretschmer, chief of the La Grande Rural Fire Department. Kretschmer said that no other structures in the vicinity of the fire were threatened by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Kais moved into their home at 250 N. 17th in 2013.
The community of Elgin immediately began extending hands of assistance to the Kai family immediately, bringing by clothing, toys and much more.
“We are beyond grateful. I can’t even begin to describe the sense of community around here,’’ April Kai said.
Those assisting the Kai family including the American Red Cross which provided blankets. comfort kits, access to counseling services and more.
Anyone who would like to help the family should call Angie Hallgarth 541-786-1765. Hallgarth is a neighbor who is helping the Kai family.
The Kai family is now staying in Elgin at the home Cody’s late grandmother.
