Some diabetes medications have gone viral on social media as a weight-loss solution. 

Ozempic has been catapulted into the public eye in recent months as celebrities and wellness influencers started taking it for weight loss. But Ozempic is a diabetes drug — and the craze has led to a shortage, leaving those who need it for Type 2 diabetes at a loss.

Generically known as semaglutide, it was approved to treat diabetes by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017. But during clinical trials, researchers noticed a side effect: The drug led to weight loss by slowing down stomach emptying and mimicking hormones naturally produced by the intestines that signal satiety.

