Six feet of snow piled atop the Forest Service gate that separated us from our mountain top destination – another 30-minute climb on a summer day. I had snowshoes in the back, but it would have taken the rest of the day to make the hike. Walking to the rig behind me, I peered through the window at friends Doug and Bob.
“What do ya think? Chain up and give it hell?” I asked with a grin.
“You first!” Doug said through a nervous chuckle.
We had talked of chasing snowshoe hares since Christmas, and about a week before the season closed in mid-March, we finally pulled together a late morning hunt. Faced with the wall of snow standing between us and our original plans, “Plan B” took a different approach, leaving the deep forest, circumventing a mountain range and coming into the creek bottom in the next drainage over. Bob didn’t have snowshoes, so we played it safe by staying low in elevation, but I was skeptical of our hare-finding prospects.
The snow had mostly melted in the creek bottom, save for the toe of the eastern slope which contained the right mix of ferns, ninebark, hawthorn, serviceberry, rose, and raspberry, packed tight against a steep hillside that was punctuated with eroded basalt bands and outcrops. I had only hunted the area during grouse season and the dogs had never moved a hare to my knowledge. The likelihood of jumping one was entirely unknown and unexpected by the three of us.
A gated road sliced through the middle of the cover, which made much of the walking and cover inspection easy, but passing the one-hour mark with no hare sign led to complacency. The camera came out and my careful scrutiny of the landscape for the brilliant white furballs became ancillary to the beauty of golden sun streaming through dark timber and loosening the morning’s frosty grip on the forest.
Emerald moss and low-growing bunchgrasses covered crumbling basalt slopes in a smooth blanket beneath the shade of drooping serviceberry and firs. As I marveled over the soft greens and textures of early spring, I stepped into the brush to inspect a snowy patch for hare tracks. Starbursts of sunlight glistened through water droplets which had formed on the branches of a downed, decaying hawthorn. The water droplets hung delicately from the most intricate seafoam-tinted lichens I had ever seen. The stunning colors held my attention and camera focus as Doug and Bob move on.
A short distance ahead, Bob stepped into the brush, walking a line through the thicket where raspberry, rose and ferns created a dense ground covering. As I stopped to photograph an intriguing wetland pool, the faint “click” of a gun safety and quiet profanity drifted back from Bob’s position. Simultaneously, a snow-white hare bounced across the trail directly between Doug and I, who were left staring at one another in disbelief.
The hare slipped neatly into the brush and disappeared from my view with Doug immediately sliding into the cover between firs. I back-tracked to find an opening to flank the hare and parallel Doug, which may have spurred the hare to turn in Doug’s direction. The bark of his Ithaca .410 single-shot was louder than I expected within the tight fir canopy, and with my ears ringing, I spied him emerge from the undergrowth with the exquisite young hare.
“It took me a moment to figure out why the snow was moving” Bob said with a laugh as he emerged from the briars and ferns. Had the hare not run between Doug and I, it may have been Bob’s bunny.
We marveled over the silky softness of the hare’s winter coat, and poked fun at its comically large hind feet. A critter well equipped to thrive in deep snow and evade predators like Canada lynx, bobcats, and coyotes.
“Your turn to flush ’em out” Bob said to Doug, who happily jumped into the next brushy patch.
Doug moved quickly to the toe of the slope to his left and the sudden discharge of his shotgun followed. The second hare sat conspicuously beneath a fir just above head height on the slope as Doug approached, rewarding him for being at the right place and time. This hare was larger and more striking than the first.
The further we hiked, the better the habitat looked, but to our surprise we encountered no more hares. I found it ironic that we were surprised by not finding hares in the better habitat, given our earlier surprise in finding hares at all. But experienced hunters have a keen sense for knowing when an area “looks good,” and if only subconsciously, we expect to find to our prey where it belongs.
The hike back to the truck was less about hunting and more about savoring the moment and setting. We rode the high of a beautiful mountain morning, good company, a successful hunt, and the increasingly high sun angle tickling our natural senses to the fact that we were on the forefront of spring. Lighthearted conversation included the possible meals the hares would serve Doug and his lady Angela later that evening, and tentative plans were made for hunting the last Sunday of the season.
As we parted ways to return to our individual realities, I took a moment to give thanks for the camaraderie, a new hunting experience, and the public lands that made it possible. I left my pursuits of furry small game in my Appalachian youth, but this morning reinvigorated my interest in the challenge and delectable table fare of hunting Blue Mountain hares.
Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.
