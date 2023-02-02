US-NEWS-ENV-IDAHO-WOLVES-DMT

A young timber wolf. Wolf populations in Idaho have dropped over the past year, and state officials are proposing to trim the numbers even more.

 Dreamstime-TNS

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game estimates wolf populations have dropped, and officials said they hope to implement a plan that would slash numbers to a fraction of the current population.

In a Fish and Game Commission meeting last week, agency officials presented a new wolf population estimate and debuted a draft for a wolf management plan that will likely be approved this spring.

