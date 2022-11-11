LIFE-HEALTH-VIGOROUS-EXERCISE-DMT

Even a short run, if done consistently, can yield long-lasting health benefits.

You want to be healthier and live longer, but finding the time to exercise can be difficult for many people. A new study, however, finds you might need just two minutes a day to achieve those goals.

“We found as little as 15 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week can lower all-cause mortality and cancer risk by 15%, and 20 minutes per week can lower heart disease risk by 40%. With additional health benefits up to approximately 50 to 60 minutes per week,” lead author Dr. Matthew Ahmadi, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Sydney, told Medical News Today.

