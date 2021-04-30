210501_lgo_news_dropboxes
UNION COUNTY — Participating in elections is now much easier in three Union County cities.
The Union County Clerk’s Office has installed new ballot drop boxes outside city hall buildings in Elgin, Island City and North Powder. The drop boxes, which cost a total of $5,000, are replacing old ones which had been inside the city halls in the three communities. Their presence means voters in those cities can drop off their ballots round the clock during any mail election, including the current one, which concludes at 8 p.m. May 18.
The outdoor drop boxes were installed want to make it more convenient for people to vote, said Union County Clerk Robin Church.
She said that previously voters in Elgin, Island City and North Powder could only drop their ballots off while their city hall was open. In most cases this is only on weekday mornings and afternoons
“People who wanted to drop their ballots off after work or on the weekend could not,’’ Church said.
Voters of course have the option of mailing their ballots to the Union County Clerk’s office, but this is only recommended if election day is at least five away. Anything less and voters are encouraged to place their ballots in a drop box.
The addition of the new drop boxes in Elgin, Island City and North Powder mean that all but one incorporated cities in Union County has an outdoor drop box. The only city which does not is Summerville, which has no ballot drop boxes.
All of Union County’s drop boxes are at city halls except La Grande. La Grande has two outdoor drop boxes, one at Cook Memorial Library and two at the Union County Clerk’s office. The county clerk’s office also outdoor and indoor drop box.
Until last year La Grande’s city hall had an indoor drop box but it could not be used because the city hall building was closed due to the pandemic. To make up for this an outdoor drop box site was established at Cook Memorial Library, where it remains in place, Church said.
The $5,000 for the new drop boxes in Elgin, Island City abd North Powder, came from federal COVID-19 relief funding for election security. Union County has spent $25,000 of the $30,000 it was allotted for election security. The other funding paid for items including improved lights at drop box sites.
