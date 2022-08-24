FOOD-CROSTATA-PG

A free-form peach crostata is easier to make than pie, but just as sweet of a taste of summer.

 Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It's peach season. Time to pull out your rolling pin and celebrate the juicy stone fruit with the free-form pastry known as a crostata.

Unlike a pie, which requires some fancy finger work and precision rolling, this flat, rustic summer dessert is a breeze to prepare. After a brief chill in the fridge, the pastry is simply rolled out in whatever shape you like — circle or rectangle, your choice — topped with a pile of fresh fruit, and then the edges are folded up and over some of the sugary slices to make a crust. If it's misshapen, no worries: that's part of the dessert's charm for both the eater and the baker.

