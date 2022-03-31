Never mind those pesky taxes.
April 15 is a milestone of a different sort for many hunters in Oregon, marking the start of the statewide spring turkey hunting season.
The general season continues through May 31.
Hunters can take male turkeys or turkeys with a visible beard. The season limit is three turkeys.
A youth turkey hunt, for hunters 17 and younger, will precede the regular season, on April 9-10.
For the youth hunt, an adult 21 or older must accompany each youth hunter, and the adult can’t hunt.
Youth hunters need a 2022 youth spring turkey tag. Youth hunters who have an unfilled tag after April 10 can also hunt during the general season April 15-May 31.
Youth participating in the Mentored Youth Hunter Program are not eligible to participate in the April 9-10 youth hunt.
Wild turkeys are not native to Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
But since their introduction in 1961, and the first turkey hunting season in 1987, turkey hunting opportunities have increased more than tenfold.
The first turkeys introduced into Oregon were the Merriam’s turkey, native to the pine forests of Arizona and New Mexico. In 1975, Oregon began introducing the Rio Grande turkey, and the two subspecies have hybridized widely.
ODFW’s management strategy for wild turkeys focuses on the Rio Grande subspecies.
Spring is prime turkey hunting season. This is breeding season and successful hunters often set up in a well-camouflaged location and try to call a male turkey into shooting range.
Shotgun or bow?
Turkey hunters can use either a shotgun or a bow (recurve, compound or long; crossbows are illegal).
For shotguns, 12-gauge and 20-gauge models are the most popular. Shot sizes 4, 5 and 6 are typically used for turkey hunting.
For a big, stationary targets like turkey, a full choke is the best choice and is usually included with the purchase of a new shotgun. This choke concentrates the pellets into a small pattern, ensuring more pellets hit the target zone.
Many turkey hunters prefer a better sight on their shotgun than the typical one or two metal beads on top of the barrel. Turkeys are normally a stationary target — unlike a flushing pheasant or a decoying duck — and ideally hunters try for a head shot that doesn’t spoil the meat. Two popular kinds of sights to help you acquire your target and shoot accurately:
• A fiber optic sight is brighter than a metal bead, making it easier to locate the sight and line it up with the head of a turkey. Many shotguns designed for turkey hunting come with a single fiber optic sight mounted on the front of the barrel. You also can buy aftermarket fiber optic sights to install on the gun you already have, as long as it has a ventilated rib and metal bead on top of the barrel. Popular colors are orange, yellow or green.
• A red dot sight contains an illuminated dot inside a sight housing. These are considered the most accurate sights for turkey hunting. A red dot sight is typically very low power; some have no magnification. Some need a battery to operate, some don’t. In Oregon, a battery-operated sight or scope is legal on a shotgun as long as it doesn’t project a beam onto the target.
Turkey tagging options
Hunters can use either paper tags or electronic tags.
• Paper Tags — Successful hunters must immediately validate the tag by writing on the tag, in ink, the date and time of harvest, and the unit where harvest occurred; and attach the tag in plain sight securely to the turkey.
To keep the tag legible, one option is to place it in a plastic bag to protect it.
Paper tags must be signed upon purchase or prior to use in the field.
It is unlawful to have in possession an unsigned tag and/or reproduction/photocopied/resized tag(s).
• Electronic Tags — Successful hunters must immediately validate the tag by pressing the “Validate” button on the image of the tag in the MyODFW mobile application. Follow the prompts and complete the tag validation process by clicking “Save.” After validation a confirmation number will become visible.
In addition to validating a tag electronically, the tag owner’s name, date of birth, ODFW ID number, harvest date, and confirmation number must be written in ink on material of the tag owner’s choice (options include flagging tape, duct tape, and paper in a plastic bag to protect it), and attached in plain sight securely to the turkey.
What to bring on the hunt
ODFW has a list of suggested gear for turkey hunters on its website — https://myodfw.com/learn/collection/how-to-hunt-wild-turkey-in-oregon/skill/turkey-hunting-in-oregon.
• A face mask or camouflage face paint. Turkeys have keen eyesight so you’ll want to cover your entire face and neck with something camouflage that’s comfortable to wear. Bowhunters often prefer camo face paint that won’t get hung up in the bow string like some masks can.
• Gloves or camouflage paint for your hands. Same reason as above.
• Something to sit on. It could be a simple pad if you’re shotgun hunting from in front of a tree, to a small stool if you’re bowhunting from a ground blind.
• A ground blind to help hide any movement that might spook a turkey. Ground blinds are almost essential for beginning bowhunters. It’s hard to draw back a bow without moving at least a little. At the same time, shotgun hunters also will enjoy the comfort and effectiveness of hunting from a ground blind.
• A pair of binoculars to spot turkeys, and to measure the length of their beards. Binoculars also can help you study the terrain and plan your next move.
• A rangefinder, if you’re a bowhunter. When it comes to accuracy, knowing the distance to your target is critical. A decent rangefinder should be at the top of any bowhunter’s check list.
• Proper clothing. This includes clothing appropriate for the weather, and a camouflage pattern that matches the seasonal vegetation, as well as comfortable, supportive boots.
Field dressing
All you need to gut a turkey is a simple pocket knife. Cut through the thin skin of the stomach from the bottom of the breastbone to the anus. Keep your cut shallow to avoid cutting into the internal organs. Open the body cavity by pulling the legs and thighs back and away from the breast muscles.
Next, grab the gizzard and remove it followed by a handful of other organs. Be sure to remove every bit of the lungs. They sit against the back, beneath a subcutaneous tissue that holds them tightly against the ribs and spine. You’ll need to use your fingertip or fingernail to get between the ribs and under the lungs, so you can fully remove them.
Remove the heart and lower intestinal tract. If you want to save the heart, liver and gizzard put it them a sealable bag and get them in a cooler. Last, remove the trachea and esophagus. You might need to give them a good yank.
Once the body cavity is empty, let it air dry. Don’t rinse it with water as that will promote bacteria growth. If you need to rinse away some blood, be sure to blot the turkey dry when you’re done.
If you want to do any further butchering in the field, Oregon bird hunting regulations require at least the head or one fully-feathered wing remain attached to the turkey while in field or during transport.
