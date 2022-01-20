SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) reminds hunters who drew a deer or elk tag in 2021 must report their hunt by Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11:59 p.m.
Hunters who fail to report by the deadline will have to pay a $25 fine when they buy a 2023 hunting license. Hunters should also report any other 2021 big game hunting (cougar, bear, antelope) or turkey tags, though there is no penalty for not reporting on those hunts.
Hunters need to report on every 2021 deer, elk, bear, cougar, antelope or turkey tag bought or issued as part of a Sports Pac license, even if they didn’t harvest an animal or go hunting. E-taggers who validated their tag through the app or online also need to complete a hunter report.
As of Jan. 18, nearly 110,000 deer or elk tags, out of 257,584 issued, had not been reported.
As an incentive to report, every hunter who does so is entered to win one of three special tags each year. Winners can choose a deer, elk or antelope tag that is valid statewide for during a four-month season. These tags are similar to the auction and raffle tags that sell for thousands of dollars.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.