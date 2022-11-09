LIFE-HEALTH-KIDS-SODIUM-DMT

About a third of people with high blood pressure appear to be salt-resistant, and about 4% to 5% of people have reverse salt sensitivity. 

 Dreamstime-TNS

When it comes to sodium intake among adults, the general consensus is that high consumption will increase risk of hypertension and stroke. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guideline for Americans, 45% of people 18 and older are living with hypertension. Hypertension is a preventable risk factor for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Does a high sodium intake pose the same risks for children and adolescents as it does for adults?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Anne Harguth is a registered dietitian in Nutrition in Waseca, Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.