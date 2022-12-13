LIFE-HEALTH-PEDIATRICIAN-QA-DMT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends children (and parents) limit added sugar to less than 10% of their daily calories. However, the average American diet is so high in sugar that kids can easily exceed that limit many times over without realizing it.

 Dreamstime-TNS

"Can I have a treat?"

"I want candy!"

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dr. Nimali Fernando is a practicing pediatrician and the founder of the Doctor Yum Project, a nonprofit organization that provides cooking instruction and nutrition education to families. She is also the co-author of "Raising a Healthy, Happy Eater" and owner of Yum Pediatrics, a general pediatrics practice in Spotsylvania, Virginia which features a teaching kitchen and garden and focuses on prevention of illness through nutrition education. F​or more information, go to HealthyChildren.org, the website for parents from the AAP.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.