UNION COUNTY — The process of entering the west entrance of Ladd Canyon on Interstate 84 just became easier and safer for drivers.
A new two-mile long east-bound lane starting from Ladd Canyon’s west entrance opened Friday, one which will make it less difficult for the drivers of cars to cope with heavy truck traffic.
“I think it will be an incredible benefit,’’ said Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Stratton.
The roadway with a third lane consists of two new concrete lanes and a third with new asphalt. Cars are able to drive in all three lanes but trucks are restricted to the two concrete lanes. It was installed as part of the final phase of ODOT’s $30 million Ladd Canyon Freight Improvement project.
Ken Patterson, ODOT’s Region 5 area manager, said the three-lane east set up will boost safety by giving car drivers a lane they can pass slower moving trucks in, preventing them from being struck between large semis.
Patterson said large trucks travel sometimes roll at only 20 miles per hour on the uphill passage while many cars are traveling at least 70 mph.
The truck lanes are made out of concrete instead of asphalt because it will hold up better under the weight of heavier vehicles, Patterson said. He also noted that concrete is less susceptible to damage from vehicle chains than asphalt.
The expanded space should reduce the number of times ODOT has to close I-84 through Ladd Canyon for trucks blocking lanes after jackknifing. Patterson said if a truck crashes in the future on the three-lane road, traffic will be able to move around it while crews clear the wreck.
Previously when this happened the freeway often had to be closed.
Ladd Canyon is the fourth site on Interstate 84 in Northeast Oregon where a third lane has been installed. The others are Farewell Bend, Spring Creek and Cabbage Hill.
Patterson said road closures due to jackknifed trucks have fallen significantly at those three sites since the third lanes were added beginning in the late 1990s.
“They have made a tremendous difference,’’ Patterson said.
Reducing the number of times Ladd Canyon is closed due to jackknifed trucks will be a plus for the local economy. Patterson explained that many people commute between La Grande and Baker City, which means that when Ladd Canyon is closed they can not get to work, leaving many employees idled.
Crews are still finishing up some work in Ladd Canyon which means that lanes may be closed for short periods over the next week to allow for this work, said ODOT’s Mike Remily, manager of the Ladd Canyon Freight Improvement Project. Remily said though that if there is snowfall there will be no lane closures. He explained that the process of conducting lane closures, which includes setting up traffic cones, would interfere with snow removal.
The Ladd Canyon Freight Improvement Project started in April 2019. In that first year
crews widened the shoulders of the east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 for 10 miles between La Grande and Ladd Canyon, removed a bridge and installed a concrete box-like culvert large enough to accommodate semi trailers. Eliminating the bridge was beneficial because it tended to get icy, Patterson said.
First year work also included changing the course of Ladd Canyon’s Brush Creek to make it possible for the third lane to be installed.
Work on the second phase of the Ladd Canyon Freight Improvement project started in April of this year.
