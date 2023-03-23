FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Lemony chicken tenders with spinach rice. 

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

A bright, lemon sauce flavors delicate chicken tenderloins in this quick dinner. Tenderloins, or tenders, are a secondary muscle that lies directly under the chicken breast. As the name suggests, they’re very tender and need only a few minutes to cook. White wine and capers add to the lemony sauce for a tangy treat.

The tenderloins are flattened to about 1/4-1/2-inch thick. This can be done with the bottom of a heavy skillet or meat bat. Be careful not to press too hard. The chicken flesh may shred.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

