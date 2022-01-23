Oregon’s District 2 Representative Clifford Bentz who represents a

grand slice of Oregon is telling us, according to EOMedia, that the 2020

was fraudulent. He cites information written in the Federalist that a

group of people who had the money to do so, donated funds to the

Center for Tech and Civic Life.

First, The Center for Tech and Civic Life is an organization of and for

election workers across the country. If offers courses for how to

conduct safe and secure elections. Anyone can go into their website

and check out the courses they offer for election workers, including the

content of the courses. I suggest everyone do so before accepting Mr.

Bentz’s word that the Center for Tech and Civic Life acted to influence

people to vote a certain way or for election workers to swing the

election one way or another.

Next, I found an article from another organization that calls itself 2022

Influence Watch that has much information about what the Center for

Tech and Civic Life has done. If the information is correct, it is specific

as to where funding went to electoral offices around the country. I did

not see any proof in their article that proves that the CTCL is in any way

partisan. My problem with this article is that it starts out by naming the

Center for Tech and Civic Life as a “left-wing” group

There are several reasons I disagree with Mr. Bentz. One, the Federalist

is, and always has been, a mouthpiece for the Republican party. Two, I

find it illogical to infer that the Center for Tech and Civic Life turned the

election in favor of President Bide. The Center provided information to

election workers about doing their job fairly and effectively. One would

expect that the influence of the CTCL would cause the election to be

conducted fairly and effectively. It is not logical to say that President

Trump lost just because of the training given. Anyone can check the

content of the training to discern whether it favored any candidate.

My conclusions are: Giving a person or group a name, such as “left-

wing” or “right-wing” does not provide the validity or non-validity of

that person or group. “Correlation does not equal causation” is still the

case in any logical argument. I would also infer that Mr. Bentz believes

that any election is fraudulent in which his candidate is not the victor.

Jan. 18, 2022

Evelyn Swart, Joseph Oregon 97846

541-432-3252

