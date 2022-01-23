Sorry, an error occurred.
Oregon’s District 2 Representative Clifford Bentz who represents a
grand slice of Oregon is telling us, according to EOMedia, that the 2020
was fraudulent. He cites information written in the Federalist that a
group of people who had the money to do so, donated funds to the
Center for Tech and Civic Life.
First, The Center for Tech and Civic Life is an organization of and for
election workers across the country. If offers courses for how to
conduct safe and secure elections. Anyone can go into their website
and check out the courses they offer for election workers, including the
content of the courses. I suggest everyone do so before accepting Mr.
Bentz’s word that the Center for Tech and Civic Life acted to influence
people to vote a certain way or for election workers to swing the
election one way or another.
Next, I found an article from another organization that calls itself 2022
Influence Watch that has much information about what the Center for
Tech and Civic Life has done. If the information is correct, it is specific
as to where funding went to electoral offices around the country. I did
not see any proof in their article that proves that the CTCL is in any way
partisan. My problem with this article is that it starts out by naming the
Center for Tech and Civic Life as a “left-wing” group
There are several reasons I disagree with Mr. Bentz. One, the Federalist
is, and always has been, a mouthpiece for the Republican party. Two, I
find it illogical to infer that the Center for Tech and Civic Life turned the
election in favor of President Bide. The Center provided information to
election workers about doing their job fairly and effectively. One would
expect that the influence of the CTCL would cause the election to be
conducted fairly and effectively. It is not logical to say that President
Trump lost just because of the training given. Anyone can check the
content of the training to discern whether it favored any candidate.
My conclusions are: Giving a person or group a name, such as “left-
wing” or “right-wing” does not provide the validity or non-validity of
that person or group. “Correlation does not equal causation” is still the
case in any logical argument. I would also infer that Mr. Bentz believes
that any election is fraudulent in which his candidate is not the victor.
Jan. 18, 2022
Evelyn Swart, Joseph Oregon 97846
541-432-3252
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
