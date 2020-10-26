Plowing snow from La Grande’s roads
Clements said that about five or six people contact him each year to express concerns about snow plowing in La Grande. Many of these people live in areas where it is harder to get around.
The mayor said he wants to work to fine tune the city’s snow plowing policies to make sure that those who need service the most, including those who live on hills, always receive the help they need.
“There is room to review our current policy,’’ Clements said.
The city’s current snow removal policy requires that plowing begin when the depth reaches six inches. The mayor’s opponent wants the city’s snow removal policy changed so that eventually plowing will start when the snow level is two inches. Clements opposes this plan for two reasons — traffic tends to clear away snow when the depth is two inches and it would be too expensive. Clements said a two-inch policy would mean public works crews would be plowing more frequently, which could pose a significant cost.
The cost of plowing the approximately 90 miles of roads La Grande after a major storm, a process which takes about two days, is about $30,000, said Cements, using figures provided by the Public Works Department. This expense is the same regardless of how much snow is on La Grande’s roads.
Clements’s opponent has suggested that the city discontinue charging the Public Works Department a $100,000 annual franchise fee so the money could be used by the department to fund more snow removal work. Clements opposes this because it would mean the city’s general fund would lose $100,000 a year, forcing the council to trim its budget, a prospect the mayor would not enjoy.
“What would we cut from the general fund?,’’ Clements said.
La Grande’s Homeless Issue
Clements said he wants the city council to continue looking into La Grande’s homeless issue.
The mayor wants the council to do this by working more closely with Housing Matters Union County,
a community organization working to boost the availability of safe, secure and affordable housing and tailored services including emergency, temporary and stable housing.
“I would like one of our councilors to serve on its board,’’ Clements said.
Clements does not foresee the city building, purchasing or operating a homeless shelter.
“We do not have enough money to do that or the expertise needed,’’ the mayor said.
He said the city could play a role in a shelter’s development through the land use code process.
“The big question would be where would it be put?’’ Clements said.
Should a homeless shelter be built Clements believes that the the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority would likely play a major role in developing and operating it. The objective of the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority, whose goal is to provide safe, sanitary and affordable housing compliant with Housing Quality Standards. It provides housing assistance to 1,100 people in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grande counties.
The La Grande City Council already is working closely with NEOHA, Clements said. He noted that it has a member serving on the NEOHA Board as a liaison between it and the city council.
Clements also said there is a need to determine just how much of a homeless problem La Grande has. He said it is unclear if La Grande has more homeless individuals than it once did or if the problem seems greater because those who are homeless are becoming more visible.
Partisanship
Mayor Steve Clements is opposed to political party partisanship on the city council front. He believes this could lead to people being unfairly labeled.
“You don’t judge a book by its cover and a label does not make a person,’’ Clements said.
He said people do not think alike despite sharing political persuasions.
“Every person has a different perspective,’’ Clements said.
Clements, a Democrat, said that he has a great working relationship with the Republicans on the city council, one which is just as good as those he has with Democrats. Clements, who is completing his sixth year as mayor and earlier served as a La Grande city councilor from 1998 to 2010, can remember few if any times in which the council voted strictly along party lines on an issue.
The mayor said 95 percent of the decisions made by a city council are practical matters which do not involve ideologies.
La Grande’s Roads
Clements said La Grande has a number of roads which are in poor condition but says the it is in a situation comparable to those of many cites.
“Some roads are good, some are bad. Road condition problems are not unique to La Grande,’’ Clements said.
He said La Grande is limited in what it can do because of funding. To make his point, he cites statistics provided by the city of La Grande Public Works Department. They indicate that the city’s street user fee raises about $420,000 a year for street repair. This does not go far considering the approximately 90 miles of roads La Grande has, Clements said. He said Public Works Department data indicates that the cost of doing an asphalt overlay of a 28-foot wide street is $332,640 per mile. The expense of doing complete street reconstruction involving a road which is 28-feet wide is $1.05 million per mile.
Clements noted that several years ago the city attempted to get voters to pass a three cent per gallon gas tax which would have raise about $400,000 a year for road repair. Voters rejected the tax measure.
The mayor wants the city to continue focusing its work on roads which have heavy use. He noted that he lives on a deteriorating street which vehicles pass by his home about 15 times a day.
“I would like it if they paved it but I don’t think it would be a wise use of funds,’’ he said. “I would rather have them (the Public Works Department) concentrate on roads which get a lot of use. I want it to prioritize roads with a lot of traffic and the greatest need.’’
The city’s road repair schedule list priority list is one created by the Parking- Traffic-Safety-Street Maintenance Advisory Commission and the Public Works Department. Clements said information about the list can be obtained by calling the Public Works Department.
