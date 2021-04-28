210429_lgo_news_election
LA GRANDE — The 2021 school board election is underway in Union County.
Union County voters are beginning to cast mail ballots for candidates in 17 school board races up for election. Four of the races in the May 18 mail election are contested including one in the La Grande School District in which incumbent Randy Shaw is being challenged by Elijah Romer for Position 4.
The berth is one of four board positions in the La Grande School Board up for election. The others are positions 1, 2 and 5, all uncontested. Incumbent Danelle Lindsey-Wilson, the owner of a hair salon, is running for reelection to Position 1; incumbent Bruce Kevan, a retired educator, is the Position 5 candidate; and Jake Hanson, the owner and operator of an auto salvage company, is the Position 2 candidate. Michelle Perry, the Position 2 incumbent, is not running for reelection.
The Position 4 race features two candidates with deep La Grande School District roots. Romer is a 2001 La Grande High graduate whose mother Kristy Moore now teaches English at LHS. Romer and his wife Jeanna are the parents of two daughters who attend Central Elementary School and a three-year-old.
Shaw, who is completing his fourth year on the school board, is a 1987 LHS graduate whose mother, Carol Ann Farris was a secretary at Island City Elementary School. Shaw’s step mother, Carolyn Shaw, also worked in the school district earlier. Randy Shaw and his wife Kathy are the parents of a daughter who is a freshman at LHS, a son who is a 2020 LHS graduate school and a daughter who graduated from LHS in 2009.
Shaw is running for reelection because he wants to help the school district finish a number of projects which were beginning when he joined the board in 2016. These include the expansion of the school district’s career technical educational program for which many new facilities were built with money from a $31.5 million bond local voters approved in 2014.
“I want to see it continue to grow,’’ Shaw said.
Shaw is an auto body mechanic who was trained at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming. He credits La Grande School District’s CTE programs had a big influence on his life while he was growing up.
The incumbent is pleased with the direction the La Grande School District is moving in. He said La Grande High School’s current graduation rate of 89.4 percent is an indication of how well the school district is doing at all grade levels.
“We have phenomenal teachers. We are lucky to have caliber of teachers we have,’’ said Shaw, who also said he is impressed with the quality of the school district’s administrators and staff
One concern on the horizon for the La Grande School District is falling enrollment. The school district has 140 fewer students than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020. It is believed that many left for the opportunity to be home schooled or to enroll in online education programs. Shaw is optimistic that most of these students will come back because of the quality programs offered by the school district.
“I honestly think the majority will (return),’’ Shaw said.
Romer said he is not sure how many of the students will come back, noting that concerns about COVID-19 vaccines may prevent the parents of some of these students from sending them back to school.
Romer, like Shaw, is enccuraged by the direction the La Grande School District is moving in.
“I am impressed, it has made so many strides since I left. I want to help it to continue to grow. It is important that we do not become stagnant,’’ he said.
Romer has traveled extensively throughout the world over the past two decades and wants to serve on the school board as a means of sharing what he has learned.
“I want to give back to a community which has done so much for me,’’ he said
Romer, who describes himself as a stay at home father, has two degrees from Eastern Oregon University, a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis on social welfare and a master’s degree in teaching from Eastern Oregon University. He and his wife taught English as a second language in Spain for a year in 2007.
The candidate said he has enormous respect for the teachers who guided him in the La Grande School District.
“They shaped the direction of my life,’’ he said.
Romer is interested in education research and the ideas of Scott Barry Kaufman, an American cognitive scientist and author. Romer said Kaufman believes children benefit from imaginative play opportunities and more chances to express themselves. Romer said he would encourage the La Grande School District to look at Kaufman’s ideas if he is elected.
Articles about candidates in other Union County school board races will be published in future editions of The Observer.
