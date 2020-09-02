200903_lgo_news_lunch
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is starting the new school year where it ended the last one in terms of it food service program, which is very good news for local families.
The school district will be able to continuing to offer free lunches to all youths age 18 and under each school day as it did last spring. It is again doing this via the USDA’s Seamless Summer Option program. The program was first put into effect earlier this year to help youths during COVI-19 pandemic and fully reimburses school districts for lunches the serve to those age 18 and under.
The USDA on Aug. 31 granted school districts the opportunity to continue participating in the Seamless Summer Option program, said Chris Panike, the La Grande School District’s business manager. Free lunches are thus again being provided for pick up ip each school day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Central, Greenwood and Island City elementary schools.
The La Grande School District had originally intended to to provide its lunches via the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision program. Through that plan lunches would be provided free to all LGSD students in kindergarten through eighth grade and most La Grande High School students would have to pay for their lunches. All lunches would also have been available at Central, Greenwood and Island City elementary schools. K-8 youths would have been required to prove that they were La Grande School District students before receiving free lunches.
Panike said that the CEP program could have put staff providing lunches in the awkward situation of turning away children ineligible for free lunches because they were too young or were not students in the La Grande School District. He said the Seamless Summer Option will prevent this from happening.
The La Grande School District will be able to continue participating in the Seamless Summer Option program in 2020 for at least as long as it continues providing all of its instruction via the Comprehensive Distance Learning program The school must continue providing all instruction virtually because of he COVID-19 pandemic.
Char Hampton, a La Grande School District operations specialist who works in its food service program, said the news that the Seamless Summer Option program will be continued has been well received in the community.
“We are very excited. It is a good thing,’’ Hampton said.
