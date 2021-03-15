210316_lgo_news_local_modulars
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s three modular buildings at K Avenue and Sunset Drive, structures dormant for the past four years, are about to be revitalized.
The modular units, which served as classrooms for Central Elementary School for many years before its aging building at 402 K Ave. was torn down and replaced by one at 701 H Avenue in 2017, are being remodeled.
Renovation work is now starting which will convert the south modular into a classroom building, the center one into an office building and the north into a storage building. The work is expected to be finished by September.
The structure for the classroom building will later be leased to Eastern Oregon University Head Start which will use it to expand its preschool program. The center modular will provide office space for La Grande School District specialists serving students with mental health and behavior issues, said Joseph Waite, the school district’s facilities and bond manager.
Robert Kleng, director of EOU Head Start, said the availability of the classroom modular will give his program a major boost by expanding the number of students EOU Head Start can serve by at least 20. He noted that the school district will charge EOU Head Start nothing for the renovation work being done and very reasonable rent.
“The school district is so supportive of preschool education,’’ Kleng said.
The preschool students to attend classes at the site will be in the three-to-five age category. Their Head Start instruction will be free for students if their families meet income standards. For example, a family with two parents and two children which has a total annual income of $52,000 could send its children there for no charge.
EOU Head Start will begin offering classes at the new site in the fall after it obtains grant funding from the state or federal government for the operation of a new site. Kleng is optimistic that this funding will be obtained in part because Gov. Kate Brown’s proposed budget for the 2021-23 biennium includes a large amount of money for the expansion of Head Start programs in Oregon.
The new classroom building at K Avenue and Sunset Drive will complement centers EOU Head Start has in southeast La Grande, Elgin, Union and Baker City.
The modular to serve as a classroom building and the one being converted into office space are both connected but do not have an interior entry allowing people to walk to and from the buildings without going outside. The scheduled renovation work will change this for it will add an interior entry between the two buildings, Waite said.
The modular renovation work will be paid for with money from the school district’s High Cost Capital Project fund and its Student Success Act fund.
