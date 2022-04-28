LA GRANDE — Lisa Hill believes she has a good firsthand understanding of the challenges local business owners face, a grasp, she said, that would serve her well if elected to a position on the Union County Board of Commissioners.
Hill has owned and operated a commercial office building in La Grande since 1994, one with five tenants who are all women entrepreneurs in the health care field. She credits this experience with giving her an understanding of the challenges faced by local property and business owners. Hill is eager to put what she has learned from this experience to good use as a county commissioner.
“I want to help all of our businesses prosper and experience success,” Hill said.
Business background
Hill, who grew up in La Grande, is a graduate of La Grande High School and Western Business College in Portland. She left La Grande in the early 1970s and moved to the Portland area where she worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation for three years. Later she worked for two real estate development firms for a total of five years in Seattle, Washington, and then was employed in the mortgage banking business for five years in Southern California.
Hill returned to La Grande in 1991. Her experience in Union County, in addition to her private business work, includes a second stint with ODOT from 2010 to 2018, where she served in an executive support role for the agency’s District 5 and Area 5 managers.
The candidate believes that through her experience with ODOT she developed skills that would guide her as a county commissioner. She explained that during her tenure with ODOT she helped intergovernmental agencies and the business sector come together and complete projects that benefited communities, businesses, agriculture and schools.
Hill said she filed to run for a position on the Union County Board of Commissioners not only because she believes she has the necessary background and skills but also because there is a need for community members to lead.
“I believe that in the times we are living in it is important to step up, help where I can, and use my strengths to benefit my community,” she said.
Accessible meetings
Hill wants to make it easier for people to attend meetings of the Union County Board of Commissioners. She said if elected she would strive to have the board conduct one of its two regular monthly meetings in the evening. Presently both of the county’s twice-a-month meetings begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the Joseph Building in La Grande.
Hill would also like to see the board conduct one of its meetings every three months in a Union County town outside La Grande, to make the board even more accessible to the public.
MERA management
When asked about steps being taken to manage the Mount Emily Recreation Area so that it is less vulnerable to wildfires, Hill said she supports MERA and appreciates the benefit it provides to the community. The candidate said she can understand why wildfire is a concern because of the dry weather the region has experienced and because MERA is surrounded by timber and homes.
Hill said that she doesn’t want to comment further on the MERA management plan, which caused controversy in 2021, because she does not have firsthand information on how the decision to put it in place was made.
Election goals
The candidate said if elected one of her goals would be to expand the board of commissioners’ efforts to make Union County a more popular place for tourists to visit.
Hill noted that Umatilla County is known for the Pendleton Round-Up, Baker County for the Geiser Grand Hotel in Baker City, and Wallowa County for Wallowa Lake, arts and chocolate — but Union County does not have a signature drawing card.
“We need something that will get people passing by La Grande to think twice and consistently pull off the freeway,” Hill said.
She said her fondness for the Grande Ronde Valley runs deep, and she wants more people to experience it.
“I love this valley, it is home,” she said. “There is something about this valley that hooks you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.