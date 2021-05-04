LA GRANDE — A local home builder is offering a small solution to a county-wide housing problem — tiny homes.
Megan Fehrenbacher, owner of Mega Tiny Homes in La Grande has been building tiny homes for just over two years, starting out with a small cottage she built after a friend's retreat burned down in Tollgate.
Fehrenbacher said that the business has an important role in not only building affordable homes for the community, but as a form of rehabilitation. She had grown frustrated with substance abuse treatment centers, which she saw as a retreat that did not prepare its graduates for life after therapy.
“I wanted to start a work rehab, where they don’t just go to rehab and talk about themselves.” said Fehrenbacher.
The inspiration comes from her son, who had struggled with substance abuse disorders in the past. Now, she’s helping to build futures.
“My son went through 18 rehabs,” said Fehrenbacher, noting that the most beneficial ones to her son’s health were work-rehabs, where he would spend time on farms or recycling centers working and building up his marketable skills.
“All of the other rehabs, he would get out and nobody wanted him,” said Fehrenbacher. “I said to myself, I can do this better”
Fehrenbacher’s first Tiny home was built with the assistance of Stacey Bowman, who now works for Mega Tiny Homes.
“I learned a lot,” said Fehrenbacher.
Navigating through the codes and requirements of homebuilding, such as proper electrical work was a tough challenge for the fledgeling homebuilder. Still, orders began coming in. Her first order was for 60 houses — however, the order was a sham, with the buyer only fronting the money for five houses. Luckily, Fehrenbacher was wary and was able to keep her business from going into excess debt.
Tiny homes, which have experienced a huge increase in support over the past decade, have attracted young home owners and elderly alike — the low-cost of entry allows first-time homebuyers to enter a market that had increased dramatically since the 2009 housing crisis which saw foreclosures across the country and downwardly spiralling home prices that left many with negative equity.
Older homebuyers are interested in smaller spaces, due to children leaving the home and having excess space.
Tiny homes are often confused with modular or manufactured homes, which Fehrenbacher said have lower quality than tiny homes. While manufactured homes have improved over the years, the stigma around them remains, as well as often true stereotypes of cheaper materials and workmanship being employed in their construction. For Fehrenbacher, the focus is on quality.
“We definitely build a heavy and nice house,” said Fehrenbacher.
There is a drawback, however. In Oregon, tiny homes are technically illegal to sell and manufacture — instead, Fehrenbacher markets her homes as “trailers” or “cabins” to workaround the legalese that prohibits tiny homes from being sold.
Of the workers at Mega Tiny Homes, Ray Valdez is the most dedicated. Prior to his employment, he would walk to the manufacturer each work day, sit down for lunch, and wait for his chance to work. At first, Fahrenbacher wasn’t interested in hiring the man. After a week, after Valdez had left, Fehrenbacher asked her employees which car he drove; they replied that he didn’t. She ran after the man and hired him on for a week. Fehrenbacher said that Ray is her most crucial employee.
“He’s the man,” said Fehrenbacher.
As home prices around the state continue to rise, Fehrenbacher hoped that the legislation around tiny homes changes, and that her business helps to solve the housing issues in La Grande and Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.