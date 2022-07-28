TUCSON, Ariz. — The La Grande Juniors softball team finished off its run in Arizona at the West Regionals with a 13-8 loss to Thornydale, Arizona, on Tuesday, July 26.
The team finished winless at the regional tournament, but La Grande turned in its best effort in its final game. The team was staring at the possibility of another 10-run mercy-rule defeat, but rallied in the latter innings to stay close.
La Grande trailed 10-1 through four, scoring its lone run to that point when Cassidy Hogge scored on a passed ball in the fourth.
The team, though, managed four runs in the fifth to cut into the deficit. Braelyn Prince hit an RBI single with the bases loaded to start the rally, and Kallyn Harnack walked with the bases loaded to make it 10-3. A second bases-loaded walk to Emersyn Miller made it 10-4, and Kloe Knight added an RBI single to make it a five-run game.
Thornydale scored three times in the fifth, but La Grande responded with three more runs in the sixth for the final margin. Prince and Hogge hit consecutive RBI singles, and an error allowed Prince to score. La Grande had a chance to draw closer, but left the bases loaded in the frame.
Prince had two hits and two RBIs, and Carleigh Radke also had two hits. Three players — Prince, Izabelle Martin and Kyndeyl Krantz — scored twice.
The team ended its summer with a record of 18-3.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.