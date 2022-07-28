TUCSON, Ariz. — The La Grande Juniors softball team finished off its run in Arizona at the West Regionals with a 13-8 loss to Thornydale, Arizona, on Tuesday, July 26.

The team finished winless at the regional tournament, but La Grande turned in its best effort in its final game. The team was staring at the possibility of another 10-run mercy-rule defeat, but rallied in the latter innings to stay close.

