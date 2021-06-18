BAKER CITY — A total of 34 Little League baseball and softball teams from across Eastern Oregon will gather in Baker City Saturday, June 19, through June 24 for the District 3 tournament.
Games will be played at the Baker Sports Complex and at Wade Williams Elks Memorial Parkfor teams in seven divisions:
• Baseball: ages 8-10, 9-11, 10-12 and juniors
• Softball: ages 8-10, 10-12 and juniors
There will be squads competing from Baker City, Harney County, Hermiston, La Grande, Milton-Freewater, Pendleton, Wallowa Valley, Grant County, Pilot Rock and Columbia.
Baker Little League was scheduled to host the 2020 district tournament, but those plans were derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That gave Baker Little League officials more time to prepare for the event.
“We’ve known about the tournament for a couple of years now,” Baker Little League President Jason McClaughry said.
This is the first major tournament Baker City has hosted since the 2018 state softball event.
“The planning of course starts at the Baker Little League level. As the host we have to plan concessions, we have to plan out field maintenance, who is going to do the score keeping as far as scorebooks and scoreboards,” McClaughry said. “Any training that we’ve done to do those things, hosting the umpires, finding accommodations for them. Just kind of the basic supplies that go into hosting an event, whether it’s trash cans to trash bags, spoons, forks, baseball equipment to chalk, to lining fields, there’s a lot of little details that go into it.”
McClaughry credits the constructive feedback and advice of other leagues, and the District 3 administrator Matt Martin for help in preparing for the tournament.
“He’s got a big role in connecting with the western region of Little League and Little League International, down to us at the local league so there’s all sorts of planning that person does to make sure everything is in place as well,” McClaughry said.
He said volunteers are crucial for putting on the tournament, with parents and community members contributing.
“Without the community, it doesn’t happen,” McClaughry said. “Without all the volunteers that we have spending many hours, the local season doesn’t happen. When we have a week-long tournament, where we are going to have that variety of teams with multiple games happening at two venues, it’s going to take a lot of people.”
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}With more than 400 ballplayers and more than 100 coaches in town for the next several days, McClaughry said he can’t help but feel excited.{/span}
“Everybody is really looking forward to it, the season was a fantastic success of having all the kids back out playing baseball for a month and a half,” McClaughry said. “Until you go out to the practices and games, and you see all the excitement the kids brought to it just to be back on the field and playing baseball. It’s just been an amazing thing to have those types of experiences back and you realize how much is lost after putting it to the side for a year.”
Although teams will be competing for the chance to play at state tournaments, McClaughry said his main goal is to make sure everyone involved has fun and creates lasting memories.
“People come out to the park to enjoy this event,” he said. “This is Little League, for this age group 8-14. It’s a great event for them and their coaches. Everyone that is out to help at this event is a volunteer, some of them traveled several hundreds miles to get to this. This is all about fun, it is competition, but keep that perspective. Be very respectful to everyone conducting the event, and have a good time and enjoy themselves.”
Although spectators are not required to wear masks, they are encouraged to conduct themselves safely in regards to social distancing as they see fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.